Mark Clark, personal financial adviser, dies

Born William Mark Clark in Baltimore and raised on Clearspring Road, he was the son of William Harper Clark, an insurance broker, and Regina Abicht, a homemaker. He attended St. Mary of the Assumption School and was a 1975 graduate of Loyola High School at Blakefield, where he was a member of the school’s winning basketball team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, where he also played basketball and tennis.