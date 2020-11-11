Mark Clark, personal financial adviser, dies

Mark Clark, a personal financial adviser who was active in the Eeshan religion, died of leukemia Oct. 12 at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins. The Phoenix-Hunt Valley resident was 63.
Born William Mark Clark in Baltimore and raised on Clearspring Road, he was the son of William Harper Clark, an insurance broker, and Regina Abicht, a homemaker. He attended St. Mary of the Assumption School and was a 1975 graduate of Loyola High School at Blakefield, where he was a member of the school’s winning basketball team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, where he also played basketball and tennis.
He met his future wife, Elizabeth Corder while they were students at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. They married in 1982.
He began working as a financial adviser at Alex. Brown & Sons in 1982 and remained at the firm, and its successors, until 2010. He later joined UBS, also known as the United Bank of Switzerland, and worked at its Hunt Valley office.
“He was known for the individual and personal care he took of his clients,” said his wife. “He was a quiet, gentle man.”
Mr. Clark enjoyed fresh water fly fishing and was a wine enthusiast.
His wife said the last 30 years of his life were dedicated to propagating the Eeshan religion.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, who is ordained in the Eeshan religion; a son, Peter Clark of Old Forge, Pennsylvania; seven daughters, Julia Clark Isaza of Arlington, Virginia, Catherine Clark and Margaret Clark, both of Old Forge, Pennsylvania, and Grace Clark, Olivia Clark, Jane Clark and Mary Elena “Ellie” Clark of Phoenix-Hunt Valley; his father and stepmother, William and Eileen Harper Clark of Mays Chapel; two sisters, Jeanne Clark Lipon of Jupiter, Florida, and Patricia Clark of Arizona; and two brothers, Robert Clark of Annapolis and Michael Clark of Timonium.
Private services were held.