Marjorie Ann Jennings, the first woman named to the Maryland Parole Commission, dies

Marjorie Ann Jennings, the first woman named to the Maryland Parole Commission, who was recalled for her firm stances and knowledge of law, died of cancer Dec. 25 at Sinai Hospital. The Mount Washington resident was 80.
Born in Baltimore and reared in Annapolis on Lafayette Avenue, she was the daughter of Mabel Jennings, a housekeeper, and her husband, Robert Jennings, a funeral home worker. She attended Stanton Elementary School in Annapolis.
“Marjorie was a fun, jovial person. I never remember her having a down moment. Her home was my second home. We were always in trouble and having fun as children,” said her friend, Ophelia Gilmer Williams.
After returning to Baltimore in the 1950s, she graduated from Frederick Douglass High School and lived on Roberts Street in West Baltimore.
As a young woman she enjoyed swimming at the Carver Vocational-Technical High School pool.
She was a graduate of Morgan State University and sang alto in the school’s choir. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
She studied social work and initially had a post with the YWCA in Baltimore. She became a parole and probation officer in 1966 and worked out of the State Office Building.
“I was impressed at the moment I first spoke to her. She was the right person for the right job,” said Jasper Clay, who hired her more than 55 years ago. “She was a strong woman and a great trainer. She was stern in the way she dealt with the staff. She held people accountable.”
Ms. Jennings went on to serve as a liaison to a Baltimore mayor and supervised one of her agency’s offices. In 1970, she joined what was then the Maryland Parole Board and rose to become executive assistant to Henry Turner, the board’s former chair.
Gordon C. Kamka, then the secretary of Public Safety and Correctional Services during the administration of Gov. Harry Hughes, named her the first female commissioner on the board.
In a Sun interview at the time of her appointment, she said: “I felt a woman should be on the commission. I felt I had the necessary credentials and I felt I was fully qualified. So I applied.”
“She earned her stars,” Williams said. “She was a positive person and was strong in her beliefs. She was ethical and professional. She was a quick learner and was a true friend. She was supportive of others.”
She was acting commission chair in the last half of 1985.
“She trained me as a commissioner,” said Patricia Cushwa, who formerly served on the state board and is now the acting chair of the U.S. Parole Commission.
“Marjorie was a force to be reckoned with and was a walking encyclopedia on Maryland law. You got away with nothing with her. She would be passing along the hall, saying, “Cushwa, what were you thinking?”
Ms. Cushwa, a former state senator, also said: “She made us look at every aspect of a file, examine risk assessment and look at the effect on the public. She was tough professionally and personally, and a highly cultured and literate person.”
“She paved the way for the rest of us who came along. In the day when there were not many cracks in that glass ceiling, Marjorie put a big dent in it — not just in Maryland but across the U.S. There were not many women on parole boards,” Ms. Cushwa said.
“A public defender told me although they fought for their client, Marjorie’s decisions really could not be disagreed with. She was that good and that fair. There were no favorites with Margie.”
Leronia Josey, a former member of the parole commission and a friend, said: “She was tuff like T-U-F-F. She taught us as women, be bold. We did our job and did not worry about our decisions.
“The families would come in and talk about a son or daughter’s case and we would listen to them. She was vested in what we’re supposed to do. She wanted things done right,” Ms. Josey said. “She spoke out. She would meet with parolees and talk to them when they were not following the rules. She warned them they were flirting was danger. There were rules and she enforced them.
“She found that inmates’ families were very loving and she was respectful of that. She not only did her job, but knew prison wardens personally and was a mentor to other commissioners.”
Janet Bacon, who succeeded her as parole commission administrator, said: “She was a person of great excellence. Even the secretaries who worked under her had to be skilled at their craft and their transcripts rendered in a timely manner and served upon the inmates according to law.
“She was a great teacher and a great motivator. She was a woman who lived a bountiful life. She had a deep and abiding faith. She traveled widely — she had been to six of seven continents — and organized a golf tournament.”
Friends remembered her as warm and funny.
“When life was going sideways, she had a great sense of humor,” Ms. Bacon said.
She traveled widely and visited destinations such as the Canary Islands and Greece. She belonged to a travel club and was a skilled bridge player. She read novels and golfed.
Ms. Jennings was her mother’s caregiver. They lived together on Rogers Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.
Her cousin, Martha Gaither, said: “She loved her family and never missed a family event. She was the type of person who would go to California for a wedding.”
Survivors include her cousins, Martha Gaither of Mount Airy, Thelma Gaither of Olney, June Deshields of Arbutus, Shirley Toye of Washington, D.C., Joyce Davis of California, Alfred Gaither of Severn, Harrison Gaither of Easton and Eugene Gaither of Glen Burnie. Her husband, Leonard Boone, died several years ago.
Services were held Jan. 7 at Union Memorial United Methodist Church on Harlem Avenue, where she was a member, sang in the choir and served numerous ministries.