M. Joseph ‘Joe’ Sperato Jr., a popular soccer coach, athlete and longtime athletics facilities supervisor, dies

M. Joseph “Joe” Sperato Jr., a popular all-around athlete who had been an assistant soccer coach at the Community College of Baltimore County Essex and was an athletics facilities supervisor also enjoyed coaching neighborhood kids in soccer, died in his sleep Monday at his Highlandtown home. He was 62.
“Joe was everyone’s friend,” said the Rev. J. Joseph Hart, an Episcopal priest, who is chaplain and director of Spiritual Support Services at Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
“He was the quintessential mayor, legend and best friend to so many in Highlandtown and throughout Baltimore, and that sums up who he is, was, and always will be to us,” said Father Hart, a friend of many years.
“Joe is the essence of Baltimore,” said Bruce Gearhart, another friend, who shared a love of soccer and cold beer with Mr. Sperato.
David S. Kidd, nephew, was close to Mr. Sperato.
“Joe was an old school Italian guy who was very loyal,” Mr. Kidd said. “He was very compassionate about everything and he always wanted to do for other people but never for himself. He was a very unselfish man.”
Marion Joseph Sperato Jr. — he never used his first name — was the son of Marion J. Sperato Sr., a brewery worker, and his wife, Leona Dorado Sperato, a Continental Can Co. worker and homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Highlandtown, where he spent the remainder of his life.
Mr. Sperato was a Patterson High School graduate where he excelled at lacrosse and football and “even sang in the choir, which is not the norm for jocks,” said his wife of 35 years, the former Lucia Vitale, an administrator for Scholl & Lybrook CPAs, LLC.
After high school, he worked as a bartender, an insurance salesman and for North American Electric, which was owned by his brother-in-law. In 1989, he went to work for the Essex college as a technician in the equipment room, where he became “highly-skilled in all the invaluable tasks associated with the intercollegiate athletic equipment and facility,” according to a CCBC Essex statement announcing Mr. Sperato’s death.
Mr. Sperato brought his athletic prowess as assistant men’s soccer coach for the Knights from 1994 to 2000, during which time the team “won six regional championships, were national tournament participants twice and had numerous student-athletes recognized as NJCAA All-Americans and All-Region 20 selections,” according to the statement.
“It was my true honor to see Joe receive a well-earned and deserved promotion to athletics facilities supervisor in 2015,” said Brian Farrell, CCBC director of college athletics, in a statement. “He will be deeply missed by the Knights family, but will always remain a part of the important work we do for student-athletes.”
Mr. Sperato’s responsibilities included managing team apparel and supplies, prioritizing work assignments, and managing staff schedules. Other duties included overseeing wellness class needs and setting up for events.
It was his lifelong love of soccer that led Mr. Sperato to coach neighborhood kids in Highlandtown and at the Pete Caringi All-Maryland Soccer Camp that is hosted by CCBC Essex.
“Joe loved soccer and loved teaching children and he enjoyed teaching in sports camps, Mr. Kidd said. “He touched a lot of lives.”
Billy Hughes, owner of Barracuda’s Locust Point Tavern, was five years old when he was coached in soccer by Mr. Sperato, who he called “Uncle Joe.”
“This was in Highlandtown at Our Lady of Pompeii Roman Catholic Church, and I was in the 8-10 league,” he recalled with a laugh. “He’s always been a part of my family since I was a kid and he always looked out for me.”
Mike Clarke is a co-owner of Claddagh Pub in Canton’s O’Donnell Square, which brands itself as an Irish soccer bar, and was another outpost of Mr. Sperato’s.
“Joey was selfless and he’d do anything for anybody in Highlandtown. We grew up together in a tight-knit Italian family in an Italian neighborhood. Our parents had grown up there and went to Patterson,” Mr. Clarke said. “We grew up together in schoolyards where he gave countless hours to teaching us how to play soccer and he never took a dime for his work.”
Mr. Clarke added: “He wanted us to be great, have fun, and bring out talent. He was constantly in schoolyards organizing us kids. If there was a hall of fame for guys like Joey, then he’d be a charter member. He never wanted anything in return and gave it his all, and in doing so, touched thousands of lives.”
“He also played soccer in the under 30 and over 30 leagues until his hips wore out,” his wife said.
In addition to soccer, Mr. Sperato was an umpire with the Baltimore Metro Umpire Association for many years and liked socializing with the Philadelphia Umpire Association, his wife said.
Mr. Sperato was a Manchester City, Tar Heels, Ravens and Yankees fan, and because of his love for the latter, was the recipient of endless grief from friends and family over his lack of support for the Orioles.
And he also enjoyed engaging in sports discussions, his wife said, “especially with Tony Lombardi,” who is the founder of EutawStreetReport.com and RussellStreetReport.com, who got to know him in the early 1990s.
Mr. Sperato enjoyed going to Claddagh and Barracuda’s where he liked to order a bucket of Michelob Ultra light beer, which he sipped watching sporting events, Mr. Gearhart said.
“My middle name is Baker and he’d come in and say, ‘Bakes, you good?’ He always called me Bakes,” Mr. Hughes said. “He just loved people and he loved so many of them.”
Favorite vacation destinations of Mr. Sperato were Italy, Ocean City, Disney World, Cancun and most recently Aruba, where he was planning spending two weeks this summer.
Mr. Sperato had not retired at his death, and to honor his long service to the CCBC Knights, the award for outstanding support staff, at the college has been renamed in his honor, beginning with this spring’s presentation.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Clement Mary Hofbauer Roman Catholic Church, 1212 Chesaco Ave., Rosedale.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Sperato is survived by his mother, Leona D. Sperato of Highlandtown; a sister, Margaret M. Trotta of Bel Air; and many nieces and nephews.