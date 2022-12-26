Mariana Thoms, a retired social worker, dies

Mariana Thoms, a retired social worker who is the mother of actress Tracie Thoms and disc jockey Austin Thoms, died of dementia complications last Monday at Sinai Hospital. The Pikesville resident was 75.

Born in Baltimore and raised on Lafayette Avenue, she was the daughter of Curtis Davis, a Bethlehem Steel worker and Belair Market poultry stall owner, and Ida Thomas Davis, a ticket taker at the old Royal Theatre on Pennsylvania Avenue.

She grew up in West Baltimore and attended James Mosher Elementary School and was a 1965 Edmondson High School graduate. She was the vice president of the student council.

While in school, she met her future husband, Donald H. Thoms.

“The first time I saw Mariana she walked out on stage with the student council. I said to my friends, joking, ‘That’s my wife.’ A little later I met her directly across the street at a friend’s home,” her husband said.

She received her bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Maryland, College Park and a master’s degree from the University of Maryland School of Social Work.

“Mariana was always the lady, quiet, unassuming but she was somehow in charge and making things happen,” said Laura P. Byrd, a childhood friend. “You never saw her out of sorts or speaking loudly. But behind the scenes, she was orchestrating things.”

For over 30 years she was a social worker for the state of Maryland. She worked in foster care and adoption.

“There were times when I’d come home and there would be a child there that Mariana had taken in temporarily, for a night,” her husband said. “She was particular about the families where she placed her children.”

“As a social worker, she was a meticulous taker of notes for her reports,” her husband said.

“She was jolly and, at times, quiet. She was a supportive person. And when friends visited, she held her own in conversation. With people she knew, she was ebullient.”

She retired nearly 20 years ago.

She enjoyed building furniture from kits and was mechanically inclined. She often followed repair technicians and contractors around the house to observe their work.

“I found her on a ladder one day looking at the roof when roofers were here. She wanted to make sure they were doing it right,” her husband said.

“She loved to put things together. She could cook, but she didn’t like it.”

She was an avid TV watcher and enjoyed true crime productions.

“After our daughter, Tracie Thoms, graduated from the Baltimore School for the Arts and went on to be cast in the movie ‘Rent’ and appeared on Broadway in several shows, Mariana put together trips to see her.”

“Mariana was an organizing genius,” her husband said. “She could arrange a bus trip for Baltimore friends and family who knew Tracie. She was good at details and bringing people together. After all, she was proud of her daughter.”

In addition to her husband of nearly 53 years, a retired television executive who appears on Maryland Public Television, she is survived by her daughter, Tracie Thoms of Los Angeles; a son, Austin Thoms, a disc jockey, also of Los Angeles; and a niece, Tara Harris of Baltimore.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home at 8728 Liberty Road in Randallstown.