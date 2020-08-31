Marguerite H. Tuttle, homemaker, dies

Marguerite H. “Marge” Tuttle, a homemaker and former longtime Stoneleigh resident, died Aug. 24 of heart failure at the Broadmead retirement community in Hunt Valley. She was 101.
The former Marguerite Gardner Hall, daughter of Robert Gardner Hall, sales manager of a mattress manufacturer, and his wife, Margaret Lauterbach “Rita” Hall, who worked as a sales associate at the old Levinson & Klein Furniture store, was born in Baltimore and raised on Greenmount Avenue.
She met her future husband, Samuel Dillingham Tuttle, when both were students at Roland Park Junior High School. After graduating from Eastern High School in 1936, she enrolled at the University of Maryland, where she was reunited in 1937 with Mr. Tuttle, who was also a student at College Park.
Mrs. Tuttle earned a bachelor’s degree in 1941 in education from Maryland, where she was a member of Alpha Omega Pi sorority.
In 1942, she married Mr. Tuttle, a naval officer who was decorated with the Bronze Star as commanding officer of the USS Owl, a minesweeper, for his action during the invasion of Normandy in 1944.
During the war years, Mrs. Tuttle worked as a management trainee at Hutzler’s department store and taught junior high school.
After her husband was discharged from the Navy in 1946, the couple began raising their family of three children and in 1957 moved to a home on Heatherleigh Road in Stoneleigh.
Mrs. Tuttle, who was known as “Marge,” was active in community affairs and also was a substitute teacher at Roland Park and Dumbarton junior high schools. She was a longtime member of the Woman’s Club of Roland Park.
Her husband, who was vice president and general manager of McCall Trucks Inc., died in 1981, and she later lived at Elkridge Estates in North Roland Park for a decade before moving to Broadmead 15 years ago.
A lifelong Episcopalian, Mrs. Tuttle had been an active communicant of St. Michael and All Angels in Baltimore, later at the Church of the Holy Nativity in Cedarcroft and most recently of Immanuel in Glencoe.
She was an avid bridge player.
Private graveside services will be held Sept. 14 at Parkwood Cemetery in Northeast Baltimore.
Mrs. Tuttle is survived by a son, Jackson Corpening Tuttle II of Williamsburg, Virginia; two daughters, Joan Francis Tuttle of the Woodbrook neighborhood of Baltimore County and Susan Hall Tuttle of Ruxton; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.