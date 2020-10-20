Margaret Taliaferro, volunteer and former social worker, dies

Margaret Cromwell Taliaferro, a community volunteer and former social worker, died of old-age complications Oct. 1 at a family home in Burlington, Vermont. The former Brightside and Cockeysville resident was 93.
Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Margaret Dunn Cromwell and William Kennedy Cromwell Jr., a real estate broker. She was a 1945 Bryn Mawr School graduate and earned a degree in sociology from Sweet Briar College. She also studied the Swedish social welfare system at the University of Stockholm.
Mrs. Taliaferro worked for the Children’s Aid Society of Baltimore County and served as a director of the Woodbourne Residential Treatment Center in Northeast Baltimore.
“Over the years, she served on many boards and was an active volunteer, supporting mission-driven organizations generously with her time, talent, and treasure,” said her son, Charlie Tipper of Waitsfield and South Hero, Vermont.
He also said that she was once asked what she considered the most important approach to life? “Having an open mind,” she replied.
"My mother spent her life affirming the worth and dignity of all people through her work and through her genuine interest in and kindness towards everyone,' said her daughter, Meg Tipper of Burlington, Vermont.
Mrs. Taliaferro ran the Sheppard Pratt Hospital’s bargain basement for many years and helped to form Friends of Queenstown Creek during the period she lived on the Eastern Shore in Queenstown.
“My mother had a rich life, full of close friends, travel, environmental and social causes, nonprofit boards, churches and her gardens, but nothing meant more to her than her family,” said her son, Kendal Tipper of Bonita Springs, Florida.
She was a member of Immanuel Episcopal Church in Glencoe and served on its vestry.
Mrs. Taliaferro enjoyed travel to the Galapagos Islands, French Alps, Alaska and Costa Rica. She was a birder and loved marking off her first sightings in her bird books. She hosted summer family reunions in Greentown, Pennsylvania.
“She was fiercely competitive, she loved games, especially tennis, bridge, and a family favorite called fantan,” said her daughter.
In addition to her daughter and sons, survivors include another son, Bill Tipper of Costa Rica; a sister, Sally Benoist of Paris, France; six grandchildren; and two granddaughters.
Her husbands, Albert Tipper, a Equitable Trust Company banking executive, died in 1974. Her second husband, Austin Taliaferro, an engineer, died in 1988. Her companion, Don Smyth, died in 2019.
Plans for a memorial service are incomplete.