Margaret Donohue Gately, mother of five and Social Security Administration typist, dies

“She was uncompromising,” Maeve Gately said in remarks she prepared for her grandmother’s funeral at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Baltimore on Monday. “She never demurred, never apologized, never stayed in the background like women of her time were expected to do. I went to an all-girls school and was raised by parents who never told me I should expect or aspire to anything less than the men around me. But when I really think about what made me a strong woman, a woman who expects, who demands fair treatment and her place in the world, a big part of that identity must come from my grandmother.”