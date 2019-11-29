Mamie Novena Williams, a retired head teller at the old Union Trust Bank who was active in her church, died heart failure Nov, 4 at Northwest Hospital Center. The Woodlawn resident was 77.
Born in Baltimore and raised on East Lafayette Avenue, she was the daughter of George Washington Faulkner and his wife, Hallie Mae. She attended Samuel Chase Elementary School and Broadway Elementary School and was a 1960 graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. She played on the the girls’ basketball team and belonged to the modern dance club, the table tennis club, the badminton club and the United Nations team.
“My mother wanted to be a nurse, but life had other plans,” said her daughter, Debony J. Williams, a Baltimore resident.
Ms. Williams earned a diploma at Cortez W. Peter Business College of Baltimore on Eutaw Place.
She joined the old Union Trust Bank and became the head teller at its Walbrook branch office, retiring in 1994. While working there, she met her future husband, Walter J. Williams, a Baltimore City firefighter.
“Mamie was always a strong woman of God and loved to serve in the church,” said her daughter. “At her home church, Fountain Baptist Church, she was on the ushers’ board and the nurses’ guild. She was a caring and loving woman who always went out of her way to help others.”
Ms. Williams later joined New Horizon Baptist Church and Thy Kingdom Come Ministries. She was active in the women’s ministry, missionary board and prayer ministry. She was also an aide to the pastor and his first lady.
In 1995 she became a reading tutor and teaching aide at Team Baltimore City Public Schools at the Featherbed Lane Elementary School. She also worked as a group leader and child care provider at Playwise in Randallstown and Woodmoor. She retired a second time in 2018.
She enjoyed trips to visit family members who lived in Leasburg, North Carolina.
In addition to her daughter, survivors include two sisters, Mary Ann Byrd and Gale Moore; two brothers, George T. “Tim” Faulkner and William E. “Will” Faulkner, all of Baltimore; and a cousin with whom she was close, Hattie Newby of Leasburg. Her marriage ended in divorce.
Plans for a 2020 memorial service are incomplete.