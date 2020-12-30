Mae Ellen Cuffee, retired Social Security claims adjuster and home chef, dies

Mae Ellen Cuffee, a retired Social Security Administration claims adjuster who was an accomplished cook, died of dementia complications Dec. 18 at her daughter’s Ashburton home. She was a week short of her 94th birthday.
Born in Wetipquin in Wicomico County, she was the daughter of Benjamin Mitchell, an Armco Steel worker and his wife, Jessie, who worked for Social Security Administration. She attended schools in Montgomery County.
Ms. Cuffee met her future husband, Frederick Cuffee, while they were both students at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh, North Carolina. They later divorced.
Ms. Cuffee, who lived in the Pimlico neighborhood, was a claims adjuster for the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn before her retirement 30 years ago.
‘My mother was a progressive woman,” said her daughter, Fredericka Michelle Williams. “She often said, ‘Keep it moving.’”
Her daughter also said, “Everyone called her Mimi. She was fun loving and had a great personality. She was a thrill be around. She was good conversationalist and could talk to anyone about anything. All my girlfriends wanted to be around her and hear what she had to say.”
An accomplished cook, she was featured in a 1985 Evening Sun article for her “24 Hour Salad,” that included water chestnuts, bacon, lettuce and cheese.
“She was really known for her rum balls and bourbon balls at holiday time,” said her daughter.
Ms. Cuffee was a communicant at St. James Episcopal Church on Lafayette Square.
A graveside service will be held at noon Jan. 4 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5829 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn.
In addition to her daughter, survivors include a granddaughter and three great-grandchildren.