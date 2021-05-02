Lynne M. Conaway, Baltimore City Schools teacher, dies

Lynne Mallory Conaway, a retired Baltimore City schools teacher who enjoyed athletics, died of Alzheimer’s disease complications April 22 at a Howard County nursing home. The Columbia resident was 73.
Born in Baltimore and raised on West Lafayette Avenue, she was the ninth child and daughter of Herman Clarke Mallory, an Afro-American newspaper carrier and Checker Cab manager, and his wife, Bernice Hall, a school system paraprofessional.
She was baptized at Union Baptist Church, where she was an active member until her illness prevented her from attending services and serving her congregation.
She attended the Henry H. Garnet School and William H. Lemmel Junior High School and was a 1965 graduate of Western High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Morgan State University and a master’s degree from the same institution.
“She was the sweetest young lady and the most purposed young lady I’ve ever known,” said a childhood friend, Milton A Dugger Jr. “She was a West Baltimore gal who was loved by the neighborhood. She epitomizes the spirit of the West Baltimore in that era. She was a righteous educator. She was right for the job, and the job was right for her.”
Ms. Conaway began her teaching career with Baltimore City Public Schools.
“This was not a surprise to anyone,” said her sister, Marsha Fenwick. “As a youngster, she would invite her young neighbors into the family home to help them with school assignments in any subject areas. Everyone knew Lynne was destined to become a teacher.”
She taught for 30 years and had assignments at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Roland Park Elementary/Middle, Rognel Heights Elementary/Middle, Grove Park Elementary and Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.
“Lynne used her creative, innovative teaching skills to help students think and to succeed,” her sister said. “She was a dedicated teacher who demanded and wanted the best for her students.”
Her niece, Marni Fenwick, recalled her: “Lynne was a dedicated, creative, passionate teacher and role model for many. She taught and molded me to become the educator that I am today. She would go out of her way to make sure kids got fun, quality hands-on learning experiences.”
She also said: “I had no idea that these experiences were shaping my life and many others at such an early age. She was a vital person in our village. She was a free-spirited woman that made any situation calm with some words of wisdom, a joke and a smile.
“She was dedicated to Union Baptist Church, where she also led and coordinated vacation Bible school during the summer. She was the aunt that took many of her nieces and nephews up under her wings when our parents needed an extra hand. You may have come home with your ears pierced or a new dog after spending the day with Lynne. To have been in her presence was to be touched by an angel.”
In 1972 she married Stanley Conaway.
She and her husband enjoyed sports, exercising and traveling. She was a frequent walker around Columbia’s Lake Elkhorn.
She loved swimming, sewing and bowling. She and her husband took numerous cruises with family and friends.
As supportive parents of their son, Cory, they attended many of his basketball games, school activities and trips.
She was a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.
She also volunteered with the Inner City Suburban Youth Foundation. The group enabled children to attend Baltimore Orioles games as special guests.
After retirement, Ms. Conaway taught in the Baltimore and Howard County public schools.
She also taught classes at Howard County Community College and volunteered at the Union Baptist Harvey Johnson Day Care Center.
In addition to her sister, survivors include her husband of 49 years and son; her husband’s children, Glen Conaway and Shelly Jackson; three brothers, Nathan Mallory, Brian Mallory and Thurron Mallory; and two grandchildren. All live in the Baltimore area.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road in Jessup.