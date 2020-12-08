Louise F. ‘Weezie’ Reilly, longtime educator, dies

Louise F. “Weezie” Reilly, a longtime Roland Park Country School educator and a world traveler, died Dec. 1 of heart failure at Sinai Hospital. The Elkridge Estates resident was 77.
The former Louise Randall Farley, daughter of Nathaniel Farley, a Merrill Lynch financial adviser, and his wife, Isabel Farley, was born in Baltimore and raised on St. Johns Road in Roland Park.
Ms. Reilly was a 1960 graduate of Roland Park Country School and was named Maryland state badminton champion. She was a 1963 honors graduate of Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and later earned a master’s degree in the classics from the Johns Hopkins University.
After graduating from college, she spent a year in the Peace Corps in Hawaii where she taught English to immigrant children from Guam and American Samoa. She began her teaching career in the mid-1960s at the old Elmhurst Nursery School in Hampden where she remained until 1980 when she joined the faculty of Roland Park Country School as a fifth grade teacher.
Ms. Reilly later became the eighth grade ancient civilizations teacher, a position she held until retiring in 2005. While at RPCS, she spent a year abroad teaching history at the American School in London, which allowed her and her two daughters to explore Europe, and later visited Rome and Athens.
“She brought her thoughtful excitement to future travels to Istanbul and across Italy,” said a daughter, Anne Reilly Meredith of Ruxton.
In her retirement, Ms. Reilly continued taking adult education courses at Towson University where she assisted in shaping its curriculum. She was an active member of a book club and a fan of British detective shows.
She also liked helping her grandchildren with their homework and reading assignments, and attending their sporting events.
Plans for a celebration of life next year are incomplete.
In addition to Ms. Meredith, she is survived by another daughter, Libby Reilly Hobson of Fallston; her brother, Thomas K. Farley of Lutherville; and four grandsons. A marriage to Thomas Reilly ended in divorce.