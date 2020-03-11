Louis F. ‘Tuck’ Tyler Jr., businessman, patron of the arts, adventurer, dies

Louis F. “Tuck” Tyler Jr., a retired businessman who was a patron of the arts and always up for a good adventure, according to family members, died March 4 of heart and kidney failure at his Devon Hill home in North Roland Park. He was 82.
Louis Fisk Tyler Jr. was the son of Louis F. Tyler, a handyman, and his former wife, Elizabeth Quinn Tyler, a receptionist. He was also the stepson of Harry Glavin, a long-distance truck driver.
Born in Baltimore and raised in South Baltimore, Mr. Tyler was a 1955 graduate of Loyola Blakefield. After serving in the Army from 1955 to 1960, he attended the University of Maryland, College Park, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and art history. In 1997, he obtained a master’s degree in business from the Johns Hopkins University.
From 1965 to 1985, he owned an operated a gas station in Silver Spring, and during that time, was the owner of Sermac, a historic preservation business, with clients in Maryland, Washington and Virginia. He worked as a real estate broker for Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. for 17 years until retiring in 2006.
A former resident of the city’s Poplar Hill neighborhood, Mr. Tyler, who was familiarly known as “Tuck” or “Tucker,” was an avid reader and art collector. He collected works from the Washington Color School painters, especially those of the Edgewater artist Dan Yellow Kuhne. He also liked visiting art museums in Baltimore, New York City and Washington.
An opera buff, he was a season-ticket holder to the Washington and Annapolis opera companies and the former Baltimore Opera Co.
A world traveler and adventurer, Mr. Tyler was known for parachuting out of airplanes and climbing waterfalls, and as an experienced scuba diver, once spent two weeks in 2010 on a Fiji scuba tour, family members said.
An accomplished cook who preferred French cuisine, Mr. Tyler enjoyed entertaining family and friends at dinner parties that often went on late into the evening due to their multiple courses.
An active member of Alcoholics Anonymous, at his death, Mr. Tyler had celebrated 38 years of sobriety, and many of those he had sponsored became lifelong friends, family members said.
Mr. Tyler is survived by his wife of 41 years, the former Florence Kendall, an optical technician; a son, Louis Fisk Tyler III of Lusby; two daughters, Quinn Tyler Alexopulos of Lutherville and Elizabeth Tyler-Kabara of Austin, Texas; two stepdaughters, Kirsten Furlong Scofield of Stoneleigh and Leslie Kendall Furlong of Mount Washington; and seven grandchildren. An earlier marriage ended in divorce.