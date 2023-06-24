Baltimore native Louis Edward Law Sr., insurance agent and doo-wop tenor with The Bleu Lights, dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Louis Edward Law Sr., an insurance agent and radio newscaster who had a weekend role as a doo-wop tenor, died of cardio-vascular disease June 4 at Future Care Homewood. He was 72 and lived in Mount Vernon.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Ashburton and Forest Park, he was the son of Charles Roy Law, who owned a Madison Avenue and Turner Station undertaking business, and Mary Elizabeth Cater, a French professor at Morgan State University.

He attended Franklin D. Roosevelt Elementary School and was a 1968 graduate of the Park School of Baltimore. Active in student government, he played lacrosse, soccer and basketball.

“He was outgoing and personable. He could hold a great conversation,” said his brother, Charles Cater Law. “He was cheerful and was passionate for his family and work. He liked musical theater and plays.”

He earned a degree at American University. As an undergraduate, he studied speech and communications. He learned news reporting at WMAL radio in Washington before getting a full time job at WCAU radio in Philadelphia.

He was a breaking news reporter and newscaster in Philadelphia.

While there he met his future wife, Sherry Theresa Saddler. They married June 29, 1974.

He later joined Mutual Black Network’s news division and was an on-air anchor. He moved to New Carrollton.

Mr. Law joined the Adventist Church and was an elder at the Seabrook Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was a sabbath school teacher, music committee member, deacon and spiritual advisor.

Mr. Law, known as Lou, was a Boys and Girls Club basketball coach and substitute teacher for the Prince George’s County Public Schools system.

After leaving radio, Mr. Law joined New York Life Insurance Co. and sold policies to individuals and business. He co-founded Capital Financial Insurance in Prince George’s County, became a broker and worked in group benefits. He later rejoined New York Life Insurance until he retired in 2018.

In 1999 he heard a doo-wop group, The Bleu Lights, performing at the old Ramada Inn in Towson.

“He was entranced and enthralled and he soon joined us and stayed with us for two decades,” said fellow singer, Milton A. Dugger Jr. “He was the lead singer on our song, ‘Bleu Lights Special.’ He was our first tenor and lead singer. He also did solos.”

“He was an affable guy and folks loved to hear him,” said Mr. Dugger.

Mr. Law performed at Saint Mary of the Assumption in Govans and was a soloist at Welsh Memorial Baptist Church in Frostburg. As a doo-wop singer, he performed at the York Inn in Cockeysville and on Maryland Public Television’s annual fundraisers for several years. He recorded with Gumption Records.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Seabrook Seventh-day Adventist Church, 8900 Good Luck Road in Lanham.

Survivors include his partner, Sherry Theresa Saddler; two sons, Louis Edward Law, Jr. of Beltsville and Christopher Philip Law of Columbia; two daughters, Jennifer Marie Law-Wade of Columbia and Kimberly Michelle Law-Dowdie of North Andover, Massachusetts; a brother, Charles Cater Law of Baltimore; and seven grandchildren.