Louis Frisino, award-winning wildlife artist and former commercial illustrator, dies

“With sunlight streaming down on their backs, the two ducks appear so lifelike they could waddle off the easel,” said a 1993 Sun story. “But wildlife artist Louis F.X. Frisino isn’t done with them. He puts his glasses on, dunks a thin brush in a glass jug, swishes the wet bristles in white watercolor on the palette. He wipes excess paint off on a rag, and then feathers the tiniest line on one of the ducks. He scrutinizes the waterfowl and delicately lays on another white slit. It’s as if he is painting these ducks feather by feather.”