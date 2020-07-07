Loris M. Wrabel, church bookkeeper and collector, dies

Loris M. Wrabel, a retired church bookkeeper who was an expert on cut and carnival glass, died Sunday of kidney failure at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. The longtime Timonium resident was 93
The former Loris Mildred Murawski, daughter of Carl W. Murawski, an electrical company draftsman, and his wife, Edna A. Murawski, a homemaker, was born and raised in Cleveland.
She graduated from Mayfield Heights Senior High School in 1944, then went to work for General Electric Co. in Cleveland. After completing business college, she joined the staff of Midwest Metal Products in 1948 as a bookkeeper.
“Even though she had no daughters, the Girl Scouts were close to her heart,” said her son, Frank A. Wrabel of Timonium. “She became active with them in 1954 and even became a troop leader in Cleveland.”
In 1950, she married Steve A. Wrabel, a purchasing agent for the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway. After the C&O became affiliated with the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, his department was relocated to Baltimore and they settled in Timonium in 1966 Mr. Wrabel died in 1998.
In 1975, Mrs. Wrabel began volunteering in the library of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cockeysville, and three years later, became the church’s bookkeeper, a position she held until retiring in 2000.
An avid reader, Mrs. Wrabel especially enjoyed novels and fiction. She was an accomplished needlepointer, seamstress, golfer and black-and-white photographer. She collected cut and carnival glass, and was an expert on the subject.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church.
A prayer service will be held at noon Friday at the Lemmon Funeral Home, 10 W. Padonia Road, Cockeysville.
In addition to her son, Mrs. Wrabel is survived by two granddaughters.