Dr. Loren D. Jensen, a retired scientist who studied the Chesapeake Bay, dies

“At EA, our first projects were close to home in the Baltimore region with studies on the Wye, Bush, and Indian rivers, as well as the Upper Chesapeake Bay and Patapsco Estuary,” he said in a 2011 oral history. “A few years later, EA expanded geographically and conducted studies along the Hudson River, Long Island Sound, and New Jersey coast. Then, we launched offices in California, where we completed ... studies for fossil fuel and nuclear power plants in the San Francisco Bay and the Sacramento/ San Joaquin areas.”