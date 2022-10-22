Lois Zanow, a history tour guide and co-author of a book on Baltimore houses of worship, dies

Lois Zanow was a former executive director of the Maryland Association of History Museums. (Handout / HANDOUT)

Lois Zanow, a guide who lead tourists to Baltimore’s historic destinations and co-wrote a book on Baltimore’s landmark houses of worship, died of an infection Thursday at Gilchrist Hospice Care. She was 89 and lived in the Cromwell Bridge section of Towson.

Born in the Northern Plains region in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, she was the daughter of Dave Miller, a farmer, and Myrtle Ruble Miller, a homemaker.

In her memoir, “A Plains Memoir,” she wrote: “During the Great Depression and Dust Bowl, rural South Dakota did not enjoy electricity, plumbing or phone service .... I was unaware of the hardships my parents endured. It helped that people around us were no better off than we and probably in meaner circumstances.”

In her first six years in elementary school, she was the only student in her class in a one-room school house. The rest of her grammar school and high school education was in a rural consolidated school, where she was valedictorian of her senior class.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in history at the University of Minnesota. She worked her way through college as a secretary at the school.

She met her future husband, Markus Zanow, a history and English major, at the school. They married in 1960.

They moved to the University of Wisconsin at Madison where she was a program manager for seven years in the Indian Language and Area Studies Department.

She moved to the Chicago area when her husband took a job there. There she wrote a local newspaper column and arranged guided tours of Chicago.

“Her tours always had a cultural and historical emphasis,” said her son, Yuri Zanow.

She was was president of the local branch of the American Association of University Women and became president of the Clarendon Hills Library board. She was also president of the Family Service League and secretary of the DuPage Community College Caucus.

She also volunteered at her children’s school.

She moved to Towson with her family in 1983. She worked at the now-closed Baltimore City Life Museums and was later executive director of the Maryland Association of History Museums.

“She found giving tours personally gratifying. In the 1980s, there weren’t many opportunities for a middle-aged lady,” her son said. “She found a lot interesting here. She was impressed by Thurgood Marshall, Harriet Tubman and H.L. Mencken.”

She worked for the Rohrbaugh bus and Smart Tours.

As a tour guide, she covered Baltimore, Washington, Annapolis, and Philadelphia, among other places. For 12 years, she led tours for a group from Chicago to sites from New England to New Orleans.

With co-author Sally Johnston, she wrote “Monuments to Heaven: Baltimore’s Historic Houses of Worship,” illustrated by photographer Denny Lynch. She and Ms. Johnston gave many lectures based on the book.

“They know their churches and have an eye for decoration and beauty,” said a 2011 Baltimore Sun article about their book. “This is a guide to bejeweled stained glass, complicated designs and painted surfaces, angels, saints and, yes, sinners ready to make some resolutions.”

Sally Johnston, her co-author, said: “She was truly intrepid in terms of exploring new places and taking people there. She was a good storyteller and had a great sense of humor. And as a tour guide, leading a group of people, she could handle difficult situations with great aplomb.”

Ms. Johnston said that Mrs. Zanow believed that churches and synagogues were the centers of neighborhood life.

“She brought this awareness from her time in Chicago and applied it to Baltimore,” said Ms. Johnston.

Her son said: “My mother was very thorough. When she wasn’t giving a tour she was working at the Carroll Mansion, Flag House, and H.L. Mencken House.”

Before she died, she was planning to update the “Monuments to Heaven” with additional places of worship and to write another book about the interior spaces of Baltimore, such as the Peabody Library.

Mrs. Zanow and a friend, Betty Keller, formed a book club in 1984 which was still meeting at the time of her death.

She was a past president of the American Association of University Women and belonged to the Green Acres Garden Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Three Arts Club.

She read histories and literature. She made trips to New York, New Orleans and Savannah, Georgia, as well as Europe. She also liked to visit historic cemeteries.

“As her body gave out, she pressed on,” her son said.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Peaceful Alternatives 2325 York Road.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Marcus Zanow, a retired Rock Island and CSX Railroad executive; a daughter, Paula Bartholomew of Timonium; a son, Yuri Zanow of Brooklyn, New York; and a granddaughter.