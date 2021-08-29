Lester Salamon, Johns Hopkins University director, non-profit researcher, dies

“Lester was a rock star in the global civil society research field. We used to joke that, when he walked into a conference, it was like the Beatles just arrived,” said Chelsea Roadhouse, who worked with Mr. Salamon. “Everyone — from undergraduate students to foundation presidents to renowned researchers in their own right — would wait their turn to talk to him. And he would talk to them all, listening intently to each one, sometimes for so long that he had to be dragged from the floor to go up to present his keynote.”