Leroy L. ‘Larkin’ Niemyer Jr., Westinghouse Electric engineer who helped design the lunar camera built for Apollo 11, dies

Leroy L. “Larkin” Niemyer Jr., a Westinghouse Electric Corp. engineer who helped direct the building of the lunar camera that Apollo 11 astronauts took to the moon in 1969, died June 19 of complications from a stroke and heart failure at his home in Ellicott City. He was a week shy of his 97th birthday.

When Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon July 20, 1969, the historic moment was witnessed live by a worldwide TV audience of 650 million because of cameras that were designed and built at the Westinghouse facility in Linthicum, under the guidance of Mr. Niemyer.

As viewers watched, Mr. Armstrong stepped onto the lunar surface and said: “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Mr. Niemyer was part of a team of 75 engineers and technicians who worked under project manager Stanley Lebar to design and build a lunar TV camera after NASA awarded Westinghouse the contract in 1964.

“Mr. Niemyer was part of the design team for the cameras that allowed the entire world to see the Earth from outer space for the first time in history,” according to a biographical profile submitted by his family.

“He pushed the envelope by designing a color camera that gave that same audience the first glimpse of our world in living color. This was all done without the advantages of computers.”

Designing such a camera was replete with challenges. It had to function in dim lunar light and be able to withstand extreme temperatures of 250 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and 300 degrees below zero at night.

When Mr. Lebar and his team began their work, the smallest conventional TV camera weighed nearly 700 pounds, which led Westinghouse to spend nearly $1 million to make microelectronic chips to reduce the weight and eliminate the need for heavy tubes.

Commander Thomas P. Stafford and astronauts John W. Young and Eugene Cernan were aboard Apollo 10, the second mission that orbited the moon in 1969 that had a lunar camera.

The flight was considered a dress rehearsal for the Apollo 11 mission, which took place two months later.

Mr. Niemyer was a guest on “The Mike Douglas Show” in 1969, where he discussed the successful lunar camera transmission of the moon’s surface from Apollo 10.

When Mr. Douglas asked whether they had a long time to develop the Apollo 10 camera, Mr. Niemyer said: “No, sir, they gave us about 2 1/2 months. That is for the color camera part ... and every time we added an ounce of weight, they screamed. It was that sort of development.”

The first camera used in space was aboard Apollo 9, which Mr. Niemyer, as one of the engineers, helped design.

“We hear so much about team effort. Was that true in this case?” Mr. Douglas asked.

“Team effort was so extensive that I really couldn’t begin to describe it,” Mr. Niemyer said. “The people at NASA, the engineers there pitched in, even the broadcast industry were tremendous up to the last minute. Saturday night at 12 o’clock they got done and Sunday came transmission.”

Asked whether he had been nervous, he told the host, “Not as nervous as I am now being on this TV show.”

The Apollo 11 lunar camera that the team came up with was 17 inches long with a variable focus zoom lens and weighed less than 15 pounds, according to a Westinghouse news release at the time.

It could “literally see in the dark,” the release stated, and was able to produce images even in very low light.

Mr. Niemyer had other post-Apollo successes.

“He engineered the Apollo-Soyuz hookup in 1975,” said a daughter, Dr. Kim Reck, of Ellicott City, in a 95th birthday tribute to her father.

“This cooperative effort was launched to test the compatibility of rendezvous and docking systems and the possibility of an international space mission. It brought together two former space flight rivals,” she said referring to the United States and the then Soviet Union. “Dad was there to make sure that the world would be able to see it. By the way — it worked.”

Mr. Niemyer retired from Westinghouse in 1994.

Leroy Larkin Niemyer, son of Leroy L. Niemyer Sr., a ship’s pattern designer at Bethlehem Steel Corp.’s Sparrows Point shipyard, and Ruth Niemyer, a homemaker who raised more than 60 orphaned children, was born in East Baltimore and grew up at Fort Howard in Baltimore County.

He was a graduate of Sparrows Point High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering in 1959 from the Johns Hopkins University.

In 1953, he married Eleanor Ustynoski.

The former longtime Hamilton resident who lived on Gibbons Avenue and in Howard County since 1987, began his career at Westinghouse in 1964 where he joined the Apollo program’s lunar camera team.

In 2005, Mr. Niemyer, Mr. Labar and several other engineers on the lunar camera project shared memories on the 36th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission at The Historical Electronics Museum in Linthicum.

For years, he was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol, the civilian auxiliary of the Air Force. He enjoyed travel, waterfowl hunting and sailing.

Plans for a memorial Mass to be offered at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church in Clarksville are incomplete.

In addition to his wife of 69 years, a retired registered nurse, and daughter, Mr. Niemyer is survived by two other daughters, Dr. Judith A. Niemyer of Marshall, Virginia, and Mary Elizabeth “Mary Beth” Koplin of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.