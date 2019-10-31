“For those who live in the Baltimore area, Lenny’s Deli is synonymous with great breakfast food, deli meats and possibly the best corned beef around,” wrote reporter Zachary Keyser. “The restaurant itself holds a nostalgic place in the hearts of many Baltimoreans, becoming a tradition in may households to meet up at the famous casual dining spot for breakfast, lunch or dinner — and known well for their devotion to catering to the community in more ways than one.”