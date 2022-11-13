Leonard ‘Lenny’ Kaplan, a popular figure in Baltimore’s restaurant scene who had owned The Owl Bar and the Polo Grill, dies

Leonard “Lenny” Kaplan had owned Restaurant 3900, The Owl Bar, John Eager Howard Room, The 13th Floor, The Other Place, The Polo Grill, Lenny’s Chop House and The Classic Catering People. Photo by Julie A. Ferguson (Julie A. Ferguson / Baltimore Sun)

Leonard “Lenny” Kaplan, a popular figure in Baltimore’s restaurant scene for decades who had owned The Owl Bar and the Polo Grill, died of complications from old age Saturday at his home at The Colonnade in North Baltimore. He was 85.

Born Leonard Uriah Kaplan in Jackson Heights, New York, he was the son David and Gertrude Kaplan.

Advertisement

He attended Bryant High School and earned a degree at the University of Alabama, where was a guard on the school’s basketball team.

While at a fraternity dance, he met his future wife, Gail Shavitz, whose father co-owned the old Nates & Leon’s restaurant and the Pimlico Hotel.

Advertisement

“At first I thought, ‘How could an athlete dance?’” said his wife. “But he had good moves.”

When they married, he went into the restaurant business as part of his wife’s family. He would go on to be a co-owner of the Pimlico Hotel, a Park Heights Avenue dining spot popular in the 1950 through the 1990s.

[ Dr. Daniel B. Drachman, founder of the Johns Hopkins neurology department, dies ]

His restaurant was famous for its overstuffed egg rolls and a cake named after the Preakness Stakes. Mr. Kaplan had said that despite his business being located near Pimlico Race Course, he only attended one Preakness.

He later owned Restaurant 3900, The Owl Bar, John Eager Howard Room, The 13th Floor, The Other Place, The Polo Grill, Lenny’s Chop House and The Classic Catering People.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Mr. Kaplan served on the boards of The Park School and the National Restaurant Association.

He also served on the board of TurnAround, a rape crisis center in Towson.

He retired on New Year’s Eve 2002.

His wife said he was a fan of opera, basketball, cards, steamed crabs, coaching and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Advertisement

Restauranteur Lenny Kaplan retired in 2002. Staff/Elizabeth Malby (Elizabeth Malby / XX)

“Nothing gave him greater joy than his family,” she said.

Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Sol Levinson’s Chapel, located at 8900 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, the former Gail Shavitz, who worked with him in the restaurant business; a son, Jeffrey Kaplan of Chicago; two daughters, Laurie Freeman of Baltimore and Amy Kaplan, also of Chicago; a sister, Judith Brodkin of Portland, Oregon; and six grandchildren.