Leon J. Bezdikian, founder of Patomack Toy Shop, dies

Leon J. Bezdikian, who established the original Patomack Toy Shop in Georgetown and later moved the business to Columbia Mall and expanded it to include three other businesses including one in Harborplace, died of kidney disease Sept. 15 at Paddywoods, his Ellicott City home. He was 81.

“When I had three little kids, Patomack was the place to go,” said Sally Stevens, who first got to know Mr. Bezdikian 35 years ago, and later became his next door neighbor, when she and her family moved there 33 years ago. “It was an exquisite shop and wasn’t like the chain toy stores because it had special things.”

“He was always looking out for what people wanted to play with,” said Kelly Hilton, an Ellicott City neighbor.

Seda Kocharian, a niece, considered Mr. Bezdikian to be an older brother, since there was only a 14-year age gap.

“He kept his hands busy all the time creating displays for the store. He made dollhouses and even sold candy in the store,” Ms. Kocharian said.

The son of Armenian immigrant parents, Leon Jack Bezdikian was born and raised in Washington, where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. His father, Leon Bezdikian, was the owner of People’s Delicatessen in Georgetown, and his mother, Ashgen Manigan Bezdikian, was a homemaker who also worked alongside her husband in the business.

When he was 15 years old, Mr. Bezdikian began his career in the toy business when he took a job with Sullivan’s Toy Store on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda. He continued working there while attending Georgetown University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1964 in business administration.

When he was a student at Georgetown, he was injured in an automobile accident that left him a paraplegic.

An article for “Performance: The Story of the Handicapped,” said “his first desire was to get on with his life without suffering the withdrawal period endured by many newly handicapped people,” and after only six months of rehabilitation, was back at work as a salesman at Sullivan’s Toy Store, whose owner recognized him for his sales abilities.

When Sullivan’s expanded to Tysons Corner, it was Mr. Bezdikian who was given the task of setting up the new store.

He became interested in carpentry while in high school, and during his time of recuperation before returning to school and work, he turned to carpentry as an outlet.

“It helped him fill his time, develop his skills, and find ways to accomplish his goals in new ways,” according to a biographical profile submitted by his family. “One of the new skills he developed was designing and creating one-of-a-kind dollhouses and puppet theatres.”

“One of the hardest things, I remember,” Mr. Bezdikian said in the interview, “was to adjust myself to all the new things I couldn’t do, and not to overextend and frustrate myself.”

His determination paid off and he was promoted to store manager.

After he graduated from Georgetown, he continued working at Sullivan’s until 1969, when he purchased his own 500-square-foot shop in Georgetown. He named the store Patomack, which was one of the original spellings for the Potomac River.

“He never leaned on his disability and accepted it, but not at first,” Ms. Kocharin said. “But when he went back to school, he then decided what he wanted to do with the rest of his life.”

“Some of the most popular items sold in his new shop were ones Leon himself created,” according to the biographical profile. “Dollhouses, puppet theaters and mouse houses he made were bought almost the minute they were put on shelves. He even created a unique dollhouse to be raffled off at a Special Olympics fundraiser hosted by Ethel Kennedy.”

Two years after opening his store in Georgetown, the Rouse Co. solicited him to be an independent retailer in the new Columbia Mall, which he envisioned as a great opportunity.

He invited his then friend, Penny Ford, to assist with the retail effort. Together they closed his former store and opened the new one in 1971, a day after his 30th birthday. The couple later married in 1986.

The Patomack Toy Shop lived by its motto, “Toys for All Ages,” and drew in crowds of customers. Emboldened by their success, they opened two other stores in the mall, Creative Pastimes, which Ms. Ford managed, and Playthings.

They expanded to Harborplace when they opened What’s Your Game , which they later closed after several years. They also operated a mail order business, the Bezdikian Collection.

“One of my favorite memories was going into the store with my two daughters and my son who was the youngest. In order to get my son to go with me while I did errands, I had to bribe him. He’d race into the store to a barrel that was filled with 99 cent swords with sheaths. He’d pull one out of the barrel and he was ready for battle,” Mrs. Stevens recalled with a laugh.

“I wasn’t sure what Leon, who was on crutches then, would say, because he looked so stern, but he never did say anything,” she said. “When we moved next door to him, I introduced myself and mentioned being in the store with my son, and for the first time I saw him smile, and I found him to be a warm and engaging man, and we certainly had a lot of swords.”

“The store which Mr. Bezdikian has owned in the Columbia Mall since 1971, seems to be popular not just the day after Thanksgiving, but year-round because he stocks old favorites such as Ant Farm, Mr. Potato Head and paper dolls as well as the new — controlled Ferraris and Porsches, Nintendo and Legos,” observed the Howard County Sun in a 1988 article.

As he approached 50, Mr. Bezdikian began to feel the effects of fatigue from extremely long days, so he made the decision to close the businesses. He merged Creative Pastimes and Playthings and formed a new business, Creative Hobbies, which he later sold. He retired in 1992.

He and his wife enjoyed traveling, dining at the now-closed Kings Contrivance, and sailing aboard The Flying Tiger, of which they were co-owners.

The couple had purchased land in Ellicott City in the early 1970s, and in 1989, they began building their dream home which they helped design with architect Andre G. Fontaine. They named it Paddywoods for their first Corgi, Paddy, who enjoyed exploring the wooded property during its construction.

He became an accomplished stained-glass artist, and many of his whimsical pieces, many with Art Deco overtones, were included in Paddywoods. He also accepted commissions, and one of his pieces is prominently displayed at the James and Anne Robinson Foundation in Columbia.

Mr. Bezdikian enjoyed listening to classical as well as popular music. He was a “proud Armenian-American,” family members said, who enjoyed studying the history of both countries. He also was a student of world history which he easily discussed over dinners and holidays that were shared with family and friends.

“He was a playful sort of man and a focused man. He was very creative,” Ms. Hilton said. “He had a great sense of humor and loved to read. He was also an intellectual who had opinions on whatever he talked about.”

He enjoyed the tranquility that Paddywoods provided, said his wife, who had been coordinator the foreign language labs at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Services are private.

In addition to his wife and niece, he is survived by several other nieces and nephews.