Lee J. Caprinolo, purchasing agent and co-founder of older person group at Greek Orthodox church in Harford County, dies

Lee J. Caprinolo, a purchasing agent who co-founded a church’s older person association, died of a heart attack Oct. 23 at his Bel Air home. He was 82.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Mary Kelley Vermillian.

As a child, he lived with his mother, grandmother and grandfather. When his mother remarried, he was adopted by her husband, Nicholas Caprinolo, and spent the rest of his life as Lee Joseph Caprinolo.

Mr. Caprinolo grew up on East 28th Street and attended Calvert Hall College High School.

In 1962, he met his future wife, Mary Harris, at the old Oyster Bay restaurant in downtown Baltimore, where he was a waiter. A friend of hers left Ms. Harris’ phone number on the back of the check.

“I was shy and would not have written a phone number. Lee called me that day at work,” said Mrs. Caprinolo. “Being a waiter, he worked in a tuxedo. When we married, he wore that tuxedo because it was new.”

“They courted for a short time, without her parents’ knowledge, because they disapproved of Lee because he was not Greek,” said his pastor, the Rev. Manuel Burdusi. “Lee proposed, they eloped, and shortly after her parents succumbed to the inevitable fact that they were in love. Lee and Mary had a ‘Big Fat Greek Wedding’ in August 1963.”

They wed at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

He served in the Army National Guard and was an apprentice carpenter. He later sold office supplies at the old Lucas Brothers on East Baltimore Street.

Mr. Caprinolo became a Bethlehem Steel Co. purchasing agent and after 15 years at Sparrows Point took a similar job with the Anne Arundel County government. He retired in 2001.

“Lee was a bright individual and learned much of what he knew through reading,” said the Rev. Burdusi, who was a close friend. “He had books on construction, financial planning, DIY jobs, automobile repair, vegetable gardening, Greek language and travel.”

Mr. Caprinolo enjoyed camping, vacationing in Florida and ski trips to West Virginia. He also liked amusement parks and historical sites.

He and his family traveled to Greece in 1980. After returning, he took classes to learn Greek.

Mr. Caprinolo also converted from Catholicism to Greek Orthodoxy. He was a past member of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and held dual memberships at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Carney and Saints Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church in Darlington.

A sports fan, he took his children to Baltimore Colts games at Memorial Stadium on 33rd Street.

“He loved sitting in upper-level seats to allow him a perspective of the entire field. After the Colts left Baltimore, he became a season ticket holder of the Baltimore Ravens,” said the Rev. Burdusi. “Lee was a generous man and gave tickets to the games to many of his family members.”

His wife said: “Lee was generous, gregarious and curious. He had a big appetite for life, he loved to laugh loud, eat big and have fun.”

He was a founder of the older person group, the Silver Stars, at Saints Mary Magdalene and Markella.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary Harris Caprinolo; two daughters, Angela Schuler, of Berlin in Worcester County, and Stephanie Jones, of Towson; a son, Charles Simmons, of Baltimore; a brother, Nicholas Caprinolo, of Rosedale; and five grandchildren.

Services were held Monday.