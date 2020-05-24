Lawrence Kaufman, retired attorney and volunteer, dies

Lawrence “Larry” Kaufman, a retired attorney who worked in tax and estate planning and was a longtime community volunteer, died of cancer May 10 at Roland Park Place. The former Owings Mills resident was 89.
Born in Baltimore and raised on Springdale Avenue in Forest Park, he was the son of Sol Kaufman, who ran the Kiddie Clothing Co., and his wife, Bea.
He was a 1948 graduate of Baltimore City College and earned a bachelor’s degree at Brown University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.
While in high school, he met his future wife, Emily Goldstrom, who was then a Western High School student. They were on a blind date for a sweet 16 party. They married after his college graduation.
Mr. Kaufman then graduated from the Yale University School of Law. He was a law clerk for Judge Frederick William Brune IV, the chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals, Maryland’s highest court.
Mr. Kaufman joined the Baltimore City firm of Cable, McDaniel, Bowie and Bond, became a partner and specialized in tax and estate planning. He worked at the firm for several decades and had an office at 1 N. Charles St. in downtown Baltimore.
His firm merged with McGuire, Woods, Battle and Boothe in 1992. He retired in the mid-1990s, though he continued to practice law on his own until he was 80.
“For all Dad’s academic and professional achievement, it was his kindness, compassion and commitment to service that stood out,” said his son, Mark A. Kaufman.
Mr. Kaufman was a past president of the Jewish Big Brother League and mentored and helped to raise a Little Brother. The pair maintained close ties until the younger man died several years ago. The friendship with the Little Brother’s extended family continues.
He was active in the Baltimore Exchange Club and the Child Abuse Center of Baltimore.
“With the Exchange Club, he gleefully dressed as Santa Claus every Christmas for some 20 years to lead a group delivering presents to residents of the Rosewood Center in Owings Mills,” said his son. “He loved doing it for the kids at Rosewood and was equally pleased as a Jewish person that he could head over at 7 a.m. so that others who were celebrating could stay home with their families.”
After Mr. Kaufman retired, he spent a decade as a Meals on Wheels and Pets on Wheels volunteer. He visited elderly clients and provided companionship, taking his Labrador retriever along on his visits.
“He struck up a friendship with an elderly blind client in his late 80s and wound up taking him weekly for walks in Owings Mills. This lasted for years,” his son said. “My father was a successful attorney, wonderful father and loyal husband.”
His son also said, “But most of all, he displayed a warmth, kindness and commitment to others that was most memorable. He wasn’t looking for accolades or rewards; he just tried to help. It’s everything good about Baltimore.”
In addition to his son, survivors include two other sons, Andy Kaufman of New York City and John F. Kaufman of Phoenix in Baltimore County; a sister, Sandra Pinkner of Pikesville; and six grandchildren. His wife of 64 years died in 2018.
Services are private.