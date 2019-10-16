As his reputation grew, Mr. Benicewicz was asked by such foreign publications as Vienna’s Blues Life magazine, for which he wrote from 1989 to 2010, and Blues Gazette of Sinaai, Belgium, for which he wrote from 1995 to 2000. Other publications included the West Coast Blue Review of Victoria, British Columbia, and Soulbag, a Paris publication for which he has been a contributing writer since 2002.