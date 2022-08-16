Laurence F. ‘Coach O’ Orendorff, a retired Baltimore County Public Schools educator and coach, dies

Laurence F. “Coach O” Orendorff, a retired Baltimore County Public Schools educator and coach who was active in his Fullerton Roman Catholic church, died of congestive heart failure Aug. 2 at his Nottingham home. The former Hamilton resident was 78.

“My father was adopted, and we think he was born in the Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, but there are a lot of confusing records,” said a daughter, Gail Orendorff-Weiner of North Potomac, in a telephone interview.

Laurence Francis Orendorff’s adopted parents were J. Laurence Orendorff, who owned a general store, and Anne Orendorff, a homemaker. They raised their son in Emmitsburg, where he graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from what is now Mount St. Mary’s University.

“Larry and I had the same father, but we only met two years ago through 23andMe or some such site,” wrote Charles G. “Chuck” Bernstein, a retired lawyer and Federal Hill resident, in an email. “As near as we can figure, our father separated from my mom in December 1942 (when I was about 3) and impregnated Larry’s mom at that time. Catholic Charities placed Larry in a warm, loving Catholic home. Our father was drafted into the Army and was killed Feb. 7, 1945, in France.”

“Catholic Charities did a wonderful job for him,” Mr. Bernstein said in a telephone interview. “They found him a family that loved him, had warm values and was deeply religious. He was very lucky.”

“We met two years ago, and it has been beautiful. As an only child and an 80-year-old career bachelor, I have had little family, but when Larry came into my life, I suddenly and wonderfully had three beautiful nieces a loving sister-in-law, a mother superior, three great-nephews and a great-niece,” Mr. Bernstein said. “While it was sad that we did not meet until near the end, these two years have been a joy. He touched my life, and now I firmly believe that every Jew should have a Catholic brother.”

Mr. Orendorff began teaching driver’s education and biology and coaching multiple sports in 1964 in Baltimore County Public Schools. Eventually, he became a guidance counselor, “which was his true calling,” Ms. Orendorff-Weiner said.

He was later guidance department chair at Eastern Technical High School, a position he held until retiring in 1998.

Mr. Orendorff, who was known as “Coach O,” had also coached lacrosse at both Sparrows Point and Kenwood senior high schools and had been an official with the Southern Lacrosse Officials Association.

“He refereed high school, collegiate and club lacrosse,” his daughter said.

After retiring from Baltimore County Public Schools, he launched a second career as an adjunct professor at the old Baltimore International College, a culinary school, where he taught human resources for about five years.

“He was a really bad cook, but if they taught a class in peanut butter and jelly, he could have taught that,” his daughter said with a laugh.

Mr. Orendorff had been an active communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Fullerton, where he was a lay minister and part of the Knights of Columbus and the Mount St. Mary’s Alumni Association.

The former longtime Hamilton resident, who moved to Nottingham about 18 years ago, was an avid Orioles and NASCAR fan.

“An eternal optimist, Larry will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his off-key singing of country tunes, his late arrivals to everything, and his joie de vivre,” his daughter wrote.

“Larry was a warm and engaging guy, and when he asked, ‘How are you?’ he really wanted to know,” Mr. Bernstein said. “The only bad thing I can say about him is he watched too much Fox News.”

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Aug. 5 at his church.

In addition to his wife of more than 50 years, the former Jean Topper, a cosmetologist, his daughter and his brother, he is survived by two other daughters, Tara Orendorff of Federal Hill and Jennifer Triaca-Puller of Middle River; a sister, Fran Mcanally of Linwood, New Jersey; and four grandchildren.