Kinloch N. Yellott III, conservationist, president of philanthropic foundation and sailing captain, dies

“We would have liked to have seen a little more wind yesterday,” Mr. Yellott said in a 1990 Sun story about the Columbus race. "Still, we had a very close race with Japan, and it all came down to one leeward mark rounding where they beat us by about 4 feet. Last year we beat the Soviets, but we weren’t even in the hunt with any of the other boats. This year we had an awful lot of fun and my crew was superb. They were hot. In every race we were definitely right there.”