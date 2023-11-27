Keith ‘Special K’ Moore, dad, coach, motivational speaker and unofficial Terps hype man, dies

Keith "Special K" Moore with his daughter, Ashley Broadie, right, and her friend Meghan Moore. Photo courtesy of Ashley Broadie.

Keith Moore, known around Maryland as “Special K,” “Coach K” and “Dad,” died of melanoma Nov. 11 at Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore. He was 57.

Mr. Moore was born in Norfolk, Virginia, and adopted as an infant by Evelyn and Herman Moore, who then moved to Prince George’s County. His mother was a teacher, and his father drove a taxicab.

Advertisement

Mr. Moore graduated from Fairmont Heights High School in Greater Landover in 1984. In high school, he started working as a cashier at Safeway, which helped lead to his nickname.

Mr. Moore told the university in 2001 that “Special K” started in high school when he announced games and gave out boxes of the cereal to players who performed well. He enrolled at the University of Maryland and kept the moniker as his on-air persona for the campus radio station WMUC in 1987.

Advertisement

Mr. Moore graduated in 1991 with a degree in sociology and, after a brief hiatus, became a fixture at Maryland football games in a No. 99 jersey and red cape.

During this season’s final home game of the season against Michigan on Nov. 18, players wore heart-shaped Maryland flag stickers with No. 99 on their helmets.

A tribute to Special K ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dDAU1MAe46 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 18, 2023

Mr. Moore kept working at Safeway until 2000 while also rising the corporate sales ladder at PageNet and then AT&T, where he was a sales manager.

At PageNet in the 1990s, he met his future wife, Jeannie Rice. They married in 1999 and raised four children in Columbia. The two divorced in 2016.

Keith "Special K" Moore coached youth sports and worked as a motivational speaker. Photo courtesy of Ashley Broadie.

Daughter Ashley Broadie said her dad woke up before dawn to run 4 or 5 miles every morning and was always attentive to holidays and birthdays.

“He showed up to my high school on Valentine’s Day with a bunch of balloons. I loved it,” she said. “He just made sure everybody was celebrated.”

[ Baltimore native John F. Baesch, Army veteran who was a CSX and an Amtrak executive, dies ]

Mr. Moore coached youth sports and worked as a motivational speaker for Loyola University Maryland men’s basketball, businesses and youth around the state.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

His son, Keegan Moore, is a hip-hop musician who learned his stage presence from his dad. He remembers watching him give a motivational talk at what is now Lake Elkhorn Middle School in Columbia.

Advertisement

“Somebody would meet my father and be like, ‘I need you to speak to my team.’ It could be a sports team, a sales team, a kids camp, whatever it was, he was about making the performance something people enjoyed and had fun,” Keegan Moore said.

Motivational speaker Keith Moore fires up his audience as he delivers his opening remarks to a gathering of Howard County elementary school peer counselors during a daylong leadership conference in Columbia. Moore was president of Moore Motivation in Columbia. (Phil Grout/For Patuxent Publishing)

He remembers another talk at his school for eighth graders. “Some people might just speak, but this man was sweating, electric,” his son said. “He [was] throwing candy, getting people on their feet; he was bringing the energy. That’s what he did.”

Mr. Moore is survived by his ex-wife, Jeannie Rice, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; son Keegan Moore, of Boston and Los Angeles; daughters Ashley Broadie, Aubrey Moore and Alexi Moore of Cedar Rapids; brothers Kim Moore and Kevin Moore of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and granddaughter Elliot of Cedar Rapids.

The family said a public memorial service at the University of Maryland will be scheduled.

“I know he didn’t do Special K or any of his speeches or anything for himself. He definitely did it for the fans and the kids. He just wanted to get everybody hyped,” Ashley Broadie said. “He never used that little bit of community celebrity to actually better himself or his own career. He never thought to do that.”