Kathryn C. Almon, a longtime volunteer and avid gardener, died Sunday of heart failure at her home in the Mallard Landing Retirement Community in Salisbury. The former Parkville resident was 95.
The former Kathryn Carr, daughter of Thomas Willard Carr, a Corning Inc. glassblower, and his wife, Jeanette Carr, a secretary, was born and raised in Corning, New York. She was a 1943 graduate of Corning Free Academy, where she met and fell in love with Robert E. “Bob” Almon, whom she married in 1947.
The couple moved in 1972 to Parkville, where they raised their family of eight children, and since 1976 lived in Salisbury.
While in Parkville, she had been a substitute teacher the Ridge Ruxton School, a Towson special education school.
Mrs. Almon was an active communicant of St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church in Salisbury, where she had been a member of St. Mary Martha Guild and volunteered at the Carriage House Thrift Store and Joseph House.
Because of her volunteer work in the community, she was presented the Maryland, You Are Beautiful Award for Wicomico County. She was an inveterate reader, crafter and interior decorator. She also was a bird watcher and gardener and at her home had planted a garden that featured a statue of Mother Mary, which she named Sharon’s Garden in memory of her late daughter, Sharon Skowronski, who died in 2006.
“Mrs. Almon’s greatest love and source of pride was her family,” according to a profile provided by her family. "Her children remember her strength and resilience raising a large family. Her grandchildren remember playing with her carefully curated dollhouse that featured miniature coffee cups adorned with each of their names.”
She and her husband, a retired FBI agent, enjoyed hosting an annual Thanksgiving family reunion for 30 years at the Dunes Manor Hotel in Ocean City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Thursday at her church, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Almon is survived by six sons, Timothy Carr “Tim” Almon of Columbia, Patrick “Pat” Almon of Parkville, Michael “Mike” Almon of Baltimore, Terrance “Terry” Almon and Thomas "T" Almon, both of Kent Island, and Robert “Bobby” Almon of Waynesboro, Virginia; a daughter, Mary Funk of Salisbury; 16 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.