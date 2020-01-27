In addition to her son, she is survived by her husband of 49 years, a retired accountant with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; two other sons, Brian W. Shimkaveg of Bethesda and Scott Shimkaveg of Hamilton; three sisters, Eileen Lane and Mary Kay Allgood, both of Ocean Pines, and Maureen Wienecke of Ellicott City; and six grandchildren.