Karyne B. Henry, public relations executive, dies

Karyne B. Henry, president and CEO of Orion Public Relations and Crisis Management Services Inc., died April 5 from cancer at her Pikesville home. She was 55.

Karen Beatrice Henry, the daughter of Alvin A. Jones Sr., a certified public accountant, and his wife, Delaphine Henry, a financial sales consultant, was born in Baltimore and raised in Gwynn Oak.

Ms. Henry was a 1982 graduate of Dunbar High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Morgan State University and a master’s degree in management from the University of Maryland, College Park.

She was also a graduate of the Rutgers University Center for Negotiation and Conflict Management and held a certificate in crisis communications and management from the Institute for Crisis Management in Denver, Colo.

Ms. Henry who was a technical assistant for the University of Maryland’s Resource Mentoring Program was the president and CEO of Orion Public Relations and Crisis Management Services Inc., a company she established in 2001.

In addition to her own firm, she was a senior partner in Power Politics Consulting, family members said.

For nearly a decade, her company provided services for Health Choice, the state’s managed-care program. She is the former chairperson for Suited to Succeed, Maryland’s leading workforce development, clothing and mentoring services provider.

Ms. Henry who had been vice chair of the Greater Baltimore Black Chamber of Commerce and was its public relations chair, was the former vice chair for Lupus Mid-Atlantic.

“Since beginning her career, Ms. Henry has been an intermediary and advisor to politicians, organizations and corporations seeking media marketing, public relations, strategic communications consulting and partnership acquisition,” according to a company profile.

She had not retired at her death.

Ms. Henry who was a member of the National Association for Female Executives, had been nominated as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. She was also an inaugural member of Who’s Who in Black Baltimore.

Ms. Henry left her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board.

Plans for a memorial service and tree planting are incomplete.

She is survived by a son, Justin Buckner of Baltimore; her mother, Delaphine Henry of Baltimore; a brother, Alvin A. Jones Jr. of New York City; and a sister,Tonia Jones Powell of Washington.

