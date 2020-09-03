June Park, who owned a Charles Village cleaning and tailoring business, dies

Ms. Anderson-Austra said Ms. Park took care of her customers. “I recall her telling me of a man whose leg would not [fit] into normal clothes. One leg was larger than the other. She took two pair of pants, in different sizes, and made them into one for him. He was delighted. And she would work all night on a wedding dress. She would close the shop at the regular time and take the dress home so it would be ready in time.”