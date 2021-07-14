Julian ‘Jack’ Lapides, former Maryland state senator from Baltimore, dies

Julian L. “Jack” Lapides, an independent-minded former Maryland state senator who battled governors, his colleagues and automobile highway builders during his decades in office, died of cancer early Wednesday at Symphony Manor in Roland Park. The longtime Bolton Hill resident was 89.
Often called the “conscience of the Maryland Senate, he was a mixture of traditionalism in style — he was an ardent neighborhood preservationist -- and liberal on issues of civil liberties and civil rights.
“He’s been the odd man out in more legislatures than he can remember,” said a 1987 Sun article. “He’s fought one-man stands as often as Clint Eastwood. He’s been a curiosity of stubborn principle in an amphitheater of scratch-my-back-and-we’ll-all-get-along compromise.”
He opposed state financing for the sports stadiums in downtown Baltimore, as well as urban renewal programs that wiped out neighborhoods. He was a leader of opposition to an interstate highway in the city and goaded municipal officials into the dollar house homesteading program on Stirling Street in Oldtown.
Born in and raised in Baltimore, he was the son of Doris Racusin, who operated a corner store at Mount and McHenry streets after the death of her husband, Solomon Morris Lapides, a union organizer and clothing cutter at Lebow Brothers men’s suits factory.
He recalled selling Becker’s pretzels, Echols ice cream, Schmidt and Koesters bread, 19-pound bags of coal, and kerosene by the gallon for families who heated their homes with portable stoves.
“We never had an electric cooler,” Mr. Lapides said. “The iceman delivered blocks of ice for the Coke box. It was my job to chop the ice and drain the cooler.”
In 1999, at the time of his mother’s death, Mr. Lapides recalled getting lessons in ethics from her. “She stickler about rationing and weighed out sugar in brown bags,” he said. “She never charged one cent over the [Office of Price Administration] limit.”
Mr. Lapides was a graduate of Baltimore City College and moved with his mother to Bolton Hill in the 1950s. He went to Johns Hopkins University for a year and found he could not afford the tuition. He completed a bachelor’s degree at Towson University.
He taught at Catonsville High School and served in the Army from 1954 to 1956, then spent a year in Iceland.
Mr. Lapides taught, sold mutual funds and graduated from the
in 1961. He was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1961. He served in the Maryland Senate until 1994, when a redistricting plan cost him his seat.
He later ran for comptroller of Baltimore and lost to Joan Pratt.
While in the state Senate, he chaired the Joint Budget and Audit Committee and the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics. He was a member of the Budget and Taxation Committee and the Public Safety, Transportation, Economic Development & Natural Resources subcommittees. Mr. Lapides was also a member of the Capital Budget Subcommittee, Pensions Subcommittee and the Legislative Policy Committee.
He was a close ally of former city councilman and later Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ward, and built a political base in the Mount Royal Democratic Club.
“He’s been the odd man out. Lapides makes a point of blowing whistles on back-room dealmakers, a technique that earned him a place in Maryland history back during the scandal-scarred tenure of Gov. Marvin Mandel,” said a 1982 Washington Post profile. It was Lapides, ranting and raving about “this venal piece of legislation,” who in 1972 filibustered to death a horseracing bill that later was linked to the political scandal that toppled the former governor.”
Mr. Lapides is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Linda Fisman, a former Enoch Pratt Free Library staff member.
A full obituary will appear.