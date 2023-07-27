Joyce E. Leviton, former Baltimore community planning chief, activist and civic booster, dies

Joyce E. Leviton, a political activist and civic booster who was chief of community planning for the Baltimore Department of Planning and later became a member of Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin’s staff, died of cancer July 19 at Gilchrist Center in Towson. The longtime Otterbein resident was 78.

“Joyce is Baltimore and she loved our community and wanted it to be the best it could possibly be, and always went the extra mile,” Sen. Cardin said. “When she spoke about Baltimore, it was from the heart. She was a person who made a difference. She touched so many lives in a genuine and special way.”

Former City Council President Mary Pat Clarke said: “She meant the world to me and was the center of life itself and in all of its dimensions. The loss of Joyce is the loss of the center of life that no one can replace. Everywhere and everyone, she loved all comers.”

“Joyce was ebullient, colorful, kind, a great listener and dedicated to public service,” said Phoebe Stein, director of the Federation of State Humanities Councils and former executive director of Maryland Humanities, who was a longtime friend.

“She was very vibrant and curious about the world and took joy in her work and connecting with people. She lived life to the fullest, her family was her joy, and she was interested in everything that was going on in Maryland and particularly Baltimore.”

Joyce Ellen Leviton, daughter of Max Leviton, a bacteriologist and manager at the Joseph E. Seagram and Sons Inc. distillery in Relay, and Goldie Bernstein Leviton, an administrative assistant for the state Department of Human Resources, was born in Baltimore and raised in Pimlico neighborhood.

She was a graduate of Forest Park High School and attended the University of Maryland, College Park before earning a bachelor’s degree in history in 1966 from what is now Towson University.

“From an early age, Joyce didn’t want to be politically like our parents. She was a progressive Democrat and wanted to fight for people,” said a sister, Susan Leviton of Otterbein.

A political junkie from an early age, Ms. Leviton worked on Rep. Carlton R. Sickles’ unsuccessful 1966 Maryland gubernatorial run, in which he narrowly lost the Democratic nomination to George P. Mahoney — a contest that had racial overtones.

Ms. Leviton was one of the founders in the 1970s of the Second District New Democratic Club, which was one of the first political groups that joined Black and white residents from across the city and resulted in integrated and progressive tickets for city and state elections.

Joyce E. Leviton is pictured in an August 1978 file photo. (ROBINSON/Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

“The success of that campaign led to future campaigns such as the Clarke/Dalton team, Mary Pat Clarke, Clarence H. ‘Du’ Burns, Nathan Irby, Maggie McIntosh, Anne Perkins and many others,” according to a biographical profile submitted by Ms. Leviton’s family.

She was a member of the national staff for George McGovern and John Kerry. In 2006, she was a volunteer coordinator and advance coordinator for Sen. Cardin’s campaign. She attended five Democratic conventions.

If politics helped define who Ms. Leviton was, it was also her abiding love for Baltimore that shaped her long career with the city planning department.

Ms. Leviton joined the department as a 3rd District community planner in 1970, when it was headed by the legendary and visionary Larry Reich. She held this role until being appointed chief of community planning in 1988.

“She loved communities and liked getting neighbors involved and having a voice in the city. That’s the theme of Joyce,” her sister said. “She loved the city and was quite the ambassador for Baltimore. When new people came to town, she got them to move to the city and stay in the city.”

“Joyce and I met at the planning department in 1971 when we were both assigned to review hundreds of zoning changes for the Planning commission under the recently adopted zoning code,” Alfred W. Barry III, who retired as assistant planning director in 1995, wrote in an email.

“This work took her throughout the city and her interest in neighborhoods blossomed. From there she became the 3rd District community planner and subsequently chief of community planning, where she hired and mentored two community planners, Thomas J. Stosur and Chris Ryer, who later became planning directors,” wrote Mr. Barry, the founder and president of AB Associates.

Said Mr. Stosur, who headed the department from 2009 until retiring in 2018: “First of all, Joyce was an incredible Baltimore booster and was so enthusiastic and brought that to her work with the planning department and was overjoyed to be a part of it.

“She said it was her ‘favorite job ever,’ and she was very good at developing relationships with neighborhoods and politicians. She was the combination of enthusiasm and honesty, and that’s what was so impressive about Joyce. As a founding member of the New Democratic Club, her love and skill at community-based politics fed naturally into her successful role planning to ensure that city neighborhoods had a voice.”

After working on Sen. Cardin’s 2006 campaign, Ms. Leviton joined his Capitol Hill staff in 2007 as a senior adviser.

“When Joyce died, I heard from dozens and dozens of people from all walks of life who had been touched by her,” he said. “When she was given the diagnosis of cancer about a year ago, she still kept going and remained fully engaged. She was just a lovely person.”

“Joyce’s position on Sen. Cardin’s staff could never summarize all that she did for the people of Maryland,” said Phoebe Stein, director of the Federation of State Humanities Councils and former executive director of Maryland Humanities, who is a longtime friend.

“She had an amazing ability, a gift really, to bridge the D.C. and Baltimore, and many communities in between. Of course, she was at every Cardin event, but more amazingly, she was at every cultural event in Maryland that mattered to her and the senator.

“And when she arrived, she was informed, focused, smiling and authentically supportive. She knew the ins and outs of every cultural organization in Maryland. You will not find a smarter, kinder, more capable, more knowledgeable advocate for Maryland’s cultural sector anywhere.”

Said Mr. Barry: “Her role as an advance person for political campaigns came naturally. She could enter a room filled with strangers and leave with five invitations for dinner.”

With the coronavirus pandemic coming in 2020, Ms. Leviton began working from Sen. Cardin’s office and had not retired at her death.

Ms. Leviton cut a wide swath across numerous boards and commissions in the city, including serving as a member of the steering committee for the Baltimore City Fair and National Advisory Council of Neighborhood Reinvestment, and as a board member and vice president of Citizens Planning and Housing Association.

She was a founder of Women Employed in Baltimore and Live Baltimore, an organization that encouraged people to settle and stay in the city. She was also a member of the National Organization for Women, executive secretary of Young Democrats of Baltimore, and a member of Beth Am Synagogue, where she on the social action committee.

Being a resident of Otterbein since 1981 allowed Ms. Leviton to indulge her lifelong passion for the Orioles and walk to games at Camden Yards.

She was an integral part of the South Baltimore-Federal Hill social scene, where she had established a book club and enjoyed dining in restaurants and cafes.

An inveterate traveler, she enjoyed visiting Europe, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Maine and Vermont.

Plans for an autumn celebration of life gathering are incomplete.

In addition to her sister, Ms. Leviton is survived by another sister, Audrey Leviton of Homeland, and several nieces and nephews.