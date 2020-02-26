In addition to his daughter, Mr. Snair is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Lucille Granitz, a registered nurse; four sons, Andy Snair of Hampden, Kenny Snair of Hamilton, Jimmy Snair of Perry Hall and Scott Snair of Ocean Pines; two sisters, Margaret Tawney of Fullerton and Bernadette Mullen of Bowleys Quarters; and nine grandchildren.