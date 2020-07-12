Joseph D. Kilgallon, longtime Social Security Administration official, dies

He was a 1958 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Texarkana, Texas, and studied for two years at Texarkana Community College, before enlisting in the Army Reserve as a military policeman. In 1962, he was a manga cum laude graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. He later earned a master’s degree in 1972 from the Johns Hopkins University.