Dr. Joseph P. Connelly Jr., who practiced family medicine for nearly four decades and was an avid sailor and skier, dies

“We stayed open seven days a week and closed when the last patient was seen. This could be midnight and even until 2 a.m. during flu season. We were open all holidays,” Dr. Connelly wrote in 2014 in an article for the Maryland Academy of Family Physicians. “Except for the extended office hours, my practice was pretty typical of a family physician, which included treating all patients, all ages and all problems. We had a gynecologist in the office and they provided the additional care for women.”