Dr. Joseph P. Connelly Jr., who practiced family medicine for nearly four decades and was an avid sailor and skier, dies

Dr. Joseph P. Connelly Jr., who practiced family medicine in Baltimore County for nearly four decades and was an avid sailor, diver and skier, died of a heart attack June 10 at his Fallston home. He was 65.
“Dr. Connelly was one of the nicest, kindest, intelligent family physicians I ever met. He was adored by his patients who followed him,” said Dr. Robin Motter-Mast, chief of staff at Greater Baltimore Medical Center and partner of Dr. Connelly’s at GBMC at Hunt Manor.
“Joe was the guy who often left after 9 p.m., and wouldn’t leave until he had gotten everything done. He was very thorough,” she said. “He had been our lead physician at Hunt Manor for a decade and was adored by our office staff. He was a wonderful leader and a great colleague.”
Joseph Patrick Connelly Jr., son of Joseph P. Connelly Sr., a Westinghouse Electric Corp. draftsman, and his wife, Mary Connelly, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised at a home on Perring Parkway in Parkville.
After graduating in 1973 from Parkville High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1977 from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1982.
While a student at UMBC, he met and fell in love with the former Carla J. Costenbader, who he married in 1980.
Dr. Connelly specialized in family medicine after completing his residency at Franklin Square Hospital.
“Joe had a deep work ethic instilled in him by his mentors in residency and early private practice with Rombro, Castro and Connelly in Middle River,” wrote his wife, a molecular biologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in a biographical profile of her husband.
In addition to Dr. Connelly, his other partners were Drs. Marvin Romero and Miguel Castro.
“We stayed open seven days a week and closed when the last patient was seen. This could be midnight and even until 2 a.m. during flu season. We were open all holidays,” Dr. Connelly wrote in 2014 in an article for the Maryland Academy of Family Physicians. “Except for the extended office hours, my practice was pretty typical of a family physician, which included treating all patients, all ages and all problems. We had a gynecologist in the office and they provided the additional care for women.”
The partners sold their practice in 2000 to MedStar Franklin Square, where they continued working until 2009, when Dr. Connelly became the lead physician at Greater Baltimore Medical Center’s Hunt Manor Family Practice in Phoenix in Baltimore County. He remained with that practice until his death.
“It was a very difficult decision to leave so many of my Middle River patients that I had cared for over 24 years,” Dr. Connelly wrote.
“I love being a family physician and would choose that career again. One of my biggest joys is treating families of multiple generations. I recall Mrs. L., in her ninth decade, who came in with her great-granddaughter and boasted she was Mrs. L’s 102nd offspring. They often came together and I could see how happy they were sharing this time together.”
He wrote that he loved taking care of “difficult problems, sorting out the symptoms and ordering tests and coordinating consultations trying to solve puzzling problems, but I wish I had more time. I love the feeling of gaining the patient’s trust sorting through problems ranging from anxiety, heart failure or even cancer, but I wish I had more time.”
Said the Rev. J. Joseph Hart, director of spiritual services at GBMC and executive director of GBMC’s Center for Spiritual Support Training, “For me, Joe was an old soul who understood the meaning of care and the whole human being.
“He understood the connection of the patient and the community and that’s why he was so beloved. He was a well-rounded individual who’d put his arms around you and you knew his warmth and Irish compassion.”
Even though the hours and days were long, Dr. Connelly said he didn’t mind the daily grind, and the only downside to his job was the amount of typing he had to do and lamented that somehow or other, he’d missed taking typing in high school, and wished he hadn’t.
Dr. Connelly added: “I enjoy the bond made between doctor and patient behind the door of the exam room. However, I do not enjoy the paperwork after hours once the door opens and the patient leaves.”
Said Dr. Motter-Mast in her eulogy for Dr. Connelly: “Hippocrates said, ‘Whenever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity.’ We all recognized this in Joe at Hunt Manor and respected him for everything he did for his patients and the office.
“We consider ourselves a family at Hunt Manor, and we are already feeling the void of the loss of his presence with us. We knew Joe to be soft-spoken and softhearted. He always wanted to help and give to others, including those in the office.”
In a telephone interview, Dr. Motter-Mast said Dr. Connelly “always wanted to say ‘Yes ‘and never ‘No,’ and if he had to, he’d try and figure out a way to say ‘Yes.’ He was not a ‘no’ guy.”
Dr. Connelly was president of the Maryland Academy of Family Physicians in 1993 and later became president of the foundation board of trustees of the Maryland Academy, serving in that capacity until 2016.
He picked up the moniker of “Mr. Fix It” from both his family and colleagues, and his talents ranged from plumbing to electrical.
“He designed the plans for our home in Fallston on a very small Macintosh SE computer,” Ms. Connelly said. “One day the builder said to him, ‘I don’t tell you how to treat patients, so don’t tell me how to build this house.’”
Other hobbies included sailing his 16-foot catamaran, windsurfing, scuba diving and snow skiing. To make extra money, his wife said, he’d put on his scuba gear and dive in Middle River where he cleaned hulls of boats anchored there.
Dr. Connelly’s favorite vacation destination was Disney World and he was an enormous fan of pumpkin pie, his wife said.
Christmas was his favorite holiday, and he liked decorating his home and tree and was a loyal supporter of the annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees, and submitted an entry theme of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on behalf of the Hunt Manor Office, and made many of the decorations by hand.
Dr. Connelly’s lighthearted side was in evidence one day when he heard Pharrell Williams’ song “Happy.”
“We all can’t remember why, but Joe started a conga line,” Dr. Motter-Mast said in her eulogy. “Before we knew it, most of the office was dancing through the halls and singing. That is how we will remember Joe, a fun-loving leader, who always gave more than he took from life.”
Funeral services were held June 16 at Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air.
Latest Obituaries
In addition to his wife, Dr. Connelly is survived by a daughter, Catherine Connelly Graham of Austin, Texas; two brothers, Kevin L. Connelly Sr. of Abingdon and Michael K. Connelly of Summerfield, Florida; and a grandson.