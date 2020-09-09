Dr. Jonas R. Rappeport, retired forensic psychiatrist who worked on cases of attempted presidential assassinations, dies

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Abraham Rappeport, a real estate developer, and his wife, Edna. He was a 1942 graduate of Forest Park High School and entered the University of Maryland, College Park that fall. He was drafted in June 1943 and served in the Army in Europe. He was a 1952 graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He interned at Chicago’s Michael Reese Hospital, where he met his future wife, Joan Gruenwald, the chief psychiatric nurse.