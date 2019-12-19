Johnnie Mae Travis-Still, a retired data processing supervisor at the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, died Dec. 8 of complications of a fall she suffered at her home. She was at Gilchrist Care Baltimore at the time of her death. The Alameda-Loch Raven resident was 73.
Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and raised in Elwood, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Thomas Travis, a carpenter, and his wife, Mary. She was a graduate of Oakcrest High School and moved to Atlantic City, where she was a bookkeeper and barmaid in the hospitality industry.
In 1967 she married George Still Sr., who is now retired after a military career.
She moved to Baltimore to attend Morgan State University, where she studied for three years.
Ms. Travis-Still joined the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation and was a supervisor in data processing at its Preston Street location. She retired in 2008.
She was a member of Zora Elliott Temple of the Elks. She enjoyed making quilts and raising vegetables in her backyard garden. She also solved crossword puzzles and liked horror movies.
“She was the matriarch of our family and cooked all the holiday meals for our family and for our parties and for the Elks as well,” said her daughter, Mary Brooks. “She was known for her barbecue spare ribs.”
Services will be held at noon Friday at the March East Funeral Home, Aisquith Street and North Avenue.
In addition to her daughter, survivors include a son, George Still Jr. of Baltimore; another daughter, Turina Still, both of Baltimore; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Her marriage ended in divorce.