John S. ‘Jack’ Winter, retired stockbroker and naval aviator, dies

John S. “Jack” Winter, a retired stockbroker and naval aviator, died in his sleep Oct. 25 at his North Roland Park home. He was 90.
John Schoenewolf Winter, son of Henry Leslie Winter, a stockbroker, and his wife, Rhetta Schoenewolf Winter, was born in Baltimore. After his parents divorced, his mother married Robert Schwegler, and moved to Cranford, New Jersey, where he was raised by his mother and stepfather.
After graduating in 1947 from the Pingry School in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Mr. Winter began his college studies at the University of Alabama, where he played football. After graduating from Alabama, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1951, he entered the Navy and was sent to Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida where he was trained as a carrier pilot.
“Jack spent his 21st birthday taking off and landing solo for the first time on a carrier,” said his brother, Leslie Antone “Tony” Winter of Lutherville.
After being discharged in 1955, he moved to Baltimore where he worked for a residential homebuilder. He then went to work as a stockbroker for Alex. Brown & Sons and moved in the late 1950s to Houston, where he worked as a stockbroker for A.G. Edwards Inc.
Mr. Winter retired in 1980 and returned to Baltimore from Texas and later settled into a home in Dembeigh Hill Circle near Boys' Latin School. He was an avid golfer and was a member of The Elkridge Club.
Mr. Winter, who had owned homes in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and Harbour Island in the Bahamas, never lost his affinity for Ocean City, where in his younger days he had been a member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.
He was a communicant of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, plans for a celebration-of-life gathering are incomplete.
In addition to his brother, he is survived by his son, John Schoenewolf Winter Jr. of Lutherville, and two granddaughters. His grandson, John Schoenewolf Winter III, died earlier this year. A marriage to the former Nell Arnold ended in divorce, as did two other marriages.