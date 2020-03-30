John Hayes ‘Jack’ Webb, retired Blue Cross staff member, dies

John Hayes “Jack” Webb, a retired Maryland Blue Cross and Blue Shield staff member, died of cancer Wednesday at his home in the Glendale section of Towson. He was 87.
Born in Baltimore and raised on Park Avenue in Bolton Hill, he was the son of John Webb, a Greenspring dairy route manager, and his wife, Josephine Mathers, a teacher. He was a 1952 graduate of Baltimore City College.
Mr. Webb joined the Army and served in Korea during the Korean War.
After he left military service, he made use of the GI Bill and earned a business degree at the University of Baltimore.
He met his future wife, Doris Baumgardner, on a blind date when she was a University of Maryland nursing student. They married Feb. 20, 1960.
After working briefly for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, he joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Maryland and worked in its professional relations department, making calls on physicians and physical therapists. He was later an employment counselor with Baltimore County government.
Mr. Webb was a volunteer at the Senior Box Office as director of distribution of brochures at the Baltimore County Senior Center.
He was a former member of the Boy Scout Committee of Troop 443 at Hillendale Elementary School.
He traveled to Europe, Asia, South America and the 50 states.
He regularly vacationed with his family in Ocean City and had season tickets to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and the Baltimore Opera Company.
Mr. Webb was active in the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Cedarcroft, where a memorial service will be held in the future. He was a Sunday school superintendent, usher and provider for food pantry distribution at CARES Govans.
Mr. Webb was a former member of Memorial Episcopal Church in Bolton Hill.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, a retired Baltimore County schools nurse, survivors include two sons, John M. “Jay” Webb of Middletown and David Webb of Pasadena; a daughter, Janet Webb Frain of Chestertown; and 13 grandchildren.