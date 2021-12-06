John T. von Stade, longest-serving president of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, dies at 83

During his tenure as president, Mr. von Stade oversaw a multimillion-dollar project helping modernize the space and increase the size of the facility to more than 45,000 square feet. He was also awarded the F. Ambrose Clark Award in 1995 — the highest honor in steeplechasing — which is given periodically to an individual who has done the most to promote and improve American steeplechasing. Once he stepped down as the museum’s longest-serving president in 2005, he remained a trustee and continued to serve on various committees.