John Van Meter, a retired McDonogh School English and drama director, dies

John Van Meter directed more than 100 plays in his career.

John Van Meter, a retired McDonogh School English and drama director recalled for his bold and imaginative interpretations of theater, died of complications of hypertension and sepsis Feb. 24 at Sinai Hospital. The longtime Dickeyville resident was 75.

Born in Lafayette, Indiana, and raised in Monticello, he was the son of John Van Meter, a beverage distributor, and his wife, Mary Leahbelle Dilling, a homemaker.

He was a 1964 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and earned a bachelor of arts at DePauw University.

While an undergraduate he met his future wife, Frances Jean Horn, a music major.

He did graduate work at the University of Wyoming and University of Kansas, and later received a Johns Hopkins University master’s degree.

Mr. Van Meter began teaching and directing plays at McDonogh in 1973. He retired in 2015. Students referred to him as Mr. Van.

“John was the first teacher I hired at McDonogh,” said William Mules, the school’s retired head. “The place still had the aroma of its former life — a military academy with big athletic presence. John then performed a miracle. He staged ”Damn Yankees” and recruited the baseball team to be on stage.

“It changed the whole temper of the school. There was less macho now and more interest in drama. Over the years he could sense the themes going on at McDonogh and helped us grow as an institution,” said Dr. Mules. “Not only did actors and crew learn from John, through drama the entire community learned as well… learned to be more compassionate, more understanding, more alert to the issues that humanity faces.”

“Like many great teachers John had a sense of rebellion in him,” said Dr. Mules. “There was a McDonogh dress code and he’d wear striped pants with a plaid coat in who knows what colors. His students connected with his irreverence.”

Mr. Mules recalled how skillful Mr. Van Meter was at evading the school’s policy about tobacco.

“There would be a rehearsal and no one knew where he was and he was out smoking behind a bush,” said Dr. Mules.

He organized a Eugene O’Neill festival and plays and musicals, including “Picnic,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Gypsy,” “Our Town,” and “Death on the Nile.” He was also a specialist on William Inge and other playwrights.

“His productions were innovative and of high caliber,” said Jackson Bryer, a retired University of Maryland English professor. “He did a production of ”Picnic” and he put on the play outdoors, between two porches.”

He was creative about using spaces around the campus for his productions, said William A. “Willy” Howard, a former student.

“He was a kindhearted and caring teacher. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a great laugh,” said Mr. Howard. “He had refined sensibilities and taste. He had an amazing vocabulary and used some silver dollar words. He was loyal and available and helped a lot of students who were on the margins and not in the in crowd.

“He poured his heart and soul in his productions and they turned out to be just spectacular,” said Mr. Howard.

“John didn’t shy away from touchy themes and opening peoples’ minds,” said Dr. Mules of these productions.

“My father directed more than 100 plays in his career,” said his daughter, Katy Van Meter. “I cannot tell you how many past students of his have shared that they have gone on to be a teacher or have made a career in the arts.”

A fellow English teacher, Wright Abbot, said: “Not only did he broaden the color spectrum on Foxleigh Hill [a hill on campus] with his loud plaids, but he used the campus as a canvas upon which to produce thrilling theater for the entire McDonogh family.”

“You are too good, not to be better," was one of John Van Meter's favorite sayings.

Mr. Abbot also said the productions were “his love letters to McDonogh.”

“Mr. Van also set up his easel in his classroom, opening eyes to the beauty of language, to the essential nature of literature, and to the importance of clear communication, all the while making learning fun for students who grew to revere him,” said Mr. Abbot.

Friends said he often said, “Imagine my delight.”

Mr. Van Meter was a book collector and started his weekends by visiting scores of garage sales and flea markets. He sought antique political campaign buttons, Pez dispensers, neckties and young adult series books — such as the Hardy Boys and Nancy Drews, which he then resold at the Antique Depot in Ellicott City.

As a native Indianan, he was a fan of the Indianapolis Racing League and college basketball.

He enjoyed extreme regional cooking and collected related recipes. In 2013, he sent The Sun a recipe for a barbecue sauce attributed to Hank’s A&W root beer stand in Wabash, Indiana. More recently, he set about to find a Southern Maryland stuffed ham.

Mr. Van Meter is survived by his two daughters, Katy Van Meter of Parkton and and Molly Van Meter of Woodstock, New York; and three grandchildren. Mr. Van Meter referred to his life partner, Frances Jean Horn, as “his doting best friend” although they were no longer married.

Plans for a McDonogh memorial service will be announced.