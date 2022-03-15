John E. Topper dies at Mercy Medical Center, where he was an executive vice president

John E. Topper, a hospital executive vice president of finances, died of cancer March 10 at Mercy Medical Center, where he worked for 30 years. The Marriottsville resident was 62.
Mr. Topper was tasked with assembling the financing of two of the hospital’s largest buildings, the Weinberg and Bunting centers, both on Saint Paul Place in downtown Baltimore.
Born in Pennsylvania and raised in Timonium, he was the son of John Edgar Topper and his wife, Mary Kathryn. Their son attended Baltimore County County schools and was a 1977 Dulaney High School graduate. He earned a bachelor’s degree at what is now Towson University and a master’s degree in business administration at what is now Loyola University Maryland.
Mr. Topper met his future wife, Mary Hamper, at a disco dance. He preserved a napkin from their initial meeting all his life.
After working at the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, Mr. Topper joined Mercy in 1992 as vice president of financial planning and reimbursement.
“My father was the kind of man who got to work early and made the time for what he had to do that day,” said his son, Kevin Michael Topper. “He never thought he was superior to anyone. He treated people equally and did not seek status.”
Mr. Topper was named senior vice president and chief financial officer in finance and systems in 1999 and promoted to executive vice president and chief risk officer in 2013.
“John was a man of extraordinary characters, ethics and kindness. He did exceptional work,” said Dr. David Maine, president and CEO of Mercy Health Services. “It was his honesty, integrity and good-natured love for everyone that distinguished John as one of our true leaders. With John, you always knew he had your back and would be there when Mercy needed him most.”
Others recalled his work ethic.
“John worked quietly and diligently behind the scenes on many of Mercy’s most significant financial matters. John was an excellent problem-solver — there was no challenge in health care too difficult or complex for John to tackle,” said Thomas R. Mullen, a past Mercy Health Services president. “He was integral to assembling the financings needed for the Weinberg and Bunting Center projects.”
Mr. Mullen also said: “His critical work allowed Mercy to grow and thrive. John and I worked side by side for more than 35 years, and I could not have asked for anyone better on my team. He is a treasured friend, and I am grateful we shared a lifetime of memories together.”
Sister Helen Amos, a member of Mercy Health Services Board of Trustees, said: “John was a man of great compassion and heart. I hope we give to others in equal abundance the goodness and kindness John showed all of us.
“John believed in the dignity of others, justice for the underserved, excellence in both work and moral character. He had a heart of compassion for all,” she added.
“There were four of us who referred to us as the Foxhole Foursome,” said Gary Michaels, a retired Mercy senior vice president. “We trusted each other. Once, on a retreat at Oxford on the Eastern Shore, it was a brutally hot day, and we went out on the Choptank River in a boat. John had a wickedly dry sense of humor and rolled off the side. The next thing you knew, we were doing catapults off the boat.”
Mr. Topper was an enthusiastic golfer who often competed three times a week at the Piney Branch Golf Course in Carroll County. He also played golf on trips to Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“He was thoughtful man who helped some of the Piney Branch workers get jobs at Mercy,” said a close friend, Chris Willoughby. “I thought of him of as a silent hero. He would not talk about what he did. He took care of people all the time. He was a beloved hero and was always genuine.”
Mr. Willoughby said Mr. Topper supported his children while they played lacrosse and soccer while in school.
“He was a devoted golf player and was a great putter and chipper,” said his son, with whom he often played. “He would go out in all weather, except for the coldest mornings.”
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Haight Funeral Home & Chapel at 6416 Sykesville Road in Sykesville.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 39 years, Mary Hamper Topper, a homemaker; two daughters, Lauren Frances Fraser of Frederick and Megan Elizabeth Topper of Timonium; a son, Kevin Michael Topper of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a twin sister, Kathy Marie Topper of Timonium; a brother, Fred Beall of Bridgewater, Massachusetts; and two grandchildren.