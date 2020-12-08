John N. Smallwood Jr., award-winning Philadelphia sports columnist who attended Arundel High and U. of Maryland, dies

“For the rest of his life, every day was lived as if he had received a gift, and it was the sort of attitude and outlook that I think we all can learn from,” he said. “He was delighted to have found a wonderful wife in Yvette, delighted to have been able to conceive a wonderful, gifted daughter in Ryan, and delighted to have gotten a chance to do his dream job for 30 years and ascend to the pinnacle of his dream job. He was an award-winning columnist at a big-city paper, and he covered everything from the Olympics to Super Bowls to NBA Finals to Stanley Cups. He was very happy to have been John Smallwood.”