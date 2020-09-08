John Robert ‘Bob’ French, retired English teacher at St. Paul’s School and in Baltimore County, dies

Paul Brookes, a former student of Mr. French’s from St. Paul’s, said: “To my delight, I found that Mr. French had a special place in his heart for the Class of ’61 and regularly participated in our reunions. By about the time of the 40th reunion, an anonymous alumnus, alarmed by the erosion of the quality of writing found in books, magazines, and — especially — newspapers, shared these thoughts with Mr. French and found that he harbored the same opinions.