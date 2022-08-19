John Makell Jr., Anne Arundel’s first Black director of rec and parks, dies

As an athlete, John Makell Jr. flirted with history. A baseball standout, he was among the first Black players signed by the Orioles following their return to the big leagues in 1954. When an injury ended his fledgling career, Mr. Makell forged another trail, becoming the first African American director of Recreation and Parks in Anne Arundel County. There, he worked to bring youth athletic facilities to underserved communities that had none.

Mr. Makell died of complications from heart disease June 16 at his home. The Crownsville resident was 89.

Born John Albert Makell Jr. on Aug. 11, 1932, in Galesville, he was the second of eight children of John Makell Sr. and the former Pocahontas Griffin. His father worked both as an oysterman and a fireman at the Naval Academy power plant; his mother taught in a one-room schoolhouse.

“John was a big brother to us, with a good sense of humor that we didn’t always appreciate,” said a sister, Betty Coleman, 86. “At night, he’d creep up the stairs where four of us girls slept in one room and he’d make all kinds of noises, then jump out and scare us, the little devil.”

A 1948 graduate of Wiley H. Bates High School, Mr. Makell starred in sports and also played baseball for the Galesville Hot Sox, a local sandlot team.

John Makell Jr. coached junior varsity and youth basketball. (Handout / HANDOUT)

“John was not a heavy hitter, but he had a very good eye and it was rare to strike him out,” said his brother, James “Jimmy” Makell, 76, the Galesville second baseman. “He was an excellent shortstop. Once, when the ball went through the third baseman’s legs, John raced behind him, got the ball and threw the runner out at first base. How he did it, I still don’t know.”

Another time, Jimmy Makell said, his brother rushed behind second base to grab a hard grounder, then “did a 360 [degree] turn in midair, like a skater, and threw the guy out.”

Mr. Makell attended what was then Morgan State College, earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1952 and then enlisted in the Army for a three-year hitch. Stationed in Japan, he played ball for service teams and caught the eyes of big league scouts. On Sept. 23, 1955, Mr. Makell signed with the Orioles who, at the time, had one African American (outfielder Dave Pope) on their roster. The following spring, an arm injury shattered his hopes of playing in the majors, and Mr. Makell turned to teaching — first at Bates and then at Northeast High, when the county’s public schools integrated in 1966.

A science teacher, he “kept his students on task,” Ms. Coleman said. “He liked to ask a question in class while looking at one student but calling on another.”

In 1968, Mr. Makell was named the county’s director of recreation and parks, where he worked to build playgrounds and ballfields in largely Black communities.

“John stood for equality,” his sister said. “He was a strong-minded individual who looked out for everyone. Once, when [white] residents in one neighborhood [balked at] allowing ‘outsiders’ into their rec center, John closed the place down for the summer. He said, ‘If everyone can’t come, then nobody can.’“

John Makell Jr. was supervisor of professional personnel for Anne Arundel County Schools. (Handout / HANDOUT)

In 1975, armed with a master’s degree in education from what was then Loyola College, he became a guidance counselor at Annapolis High School and coached the junior varsity basketball team. His charges were always well disciplined, said another sister, Patricia Brown, 88. Mr. Makell also coached a youth team at the old Annapolis rec center where, one day, they were poised to play a championship game.

“John left the boys briefly, telling them to sit down and rest,” Brown said. “When he came back, one of his best players was running around on the basketball court, doing his thing. So John kept him out of the game. His team won anyway, but those children learned that their coach’s word was his bond, and that if he told you something, he’d follow through.”

Mr. Makell climbed the ranks in the county’s school system, becoming supervisor of professional personnel in the 1980s before retiring at 64. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Betty Grant, a minister’s daughter whom he’d wed in 1956. She died in 2011.

To the end, Ms. Coleman said, her brother followed the Orioles, the team for which he’d once hoped to play.

“If we were at a picnic, not far from home, and the Orioles were playing, he’d excuse himself for a while and go home and watch the game,” she said.

Mr. Makell was interred at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. He is survived by a son, John Albert Makell III, of Waldorf; a brother, James Lee Makell, of Annapolis; sisters Miriam Henson, of Staten Island, New York, and Betty Coleman, Patricia Brown and Deborah Gideon, all of Annapolis; and one grandchild.