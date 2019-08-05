John C. ‘Jack’ Lowry, a nurseryman who co-owned Lowry & Co. with his wife, dies

“I was a customer of Jack Lowry’s but he was a vital mentor of mine,” said Chris Snavely, who since 1971 has owned Snavely’s Garden Corner in Chambersburg, Pa. “And because I knew Jack from the very beginning of my business and through all the years, our relationship was not only a valuable business one, but also a valuable personal one. I was 14 when I first got to know him, and that goes way back 50 years.”