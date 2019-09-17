John J. Kleiderlein Sr., Genstar Stone plant manager and Marine veteran, dies

At 20 he enlisted in the Marine Corps. After his training at Parris Island, he was assigned to Korea, where he became a water supply engineer. According to Marine records, on June 30, 1954, while developing a water purification system for the troops, he was injured when a steel culvert fell on him. He was flown to a hospital in Inchon, Korea, where he was treated, released and sent back to active duty. He served in the Marines for eight years.