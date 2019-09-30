John S. Ketzner, World War II hero and railroad executive, dies at 98

In addition to being awarded the Purple Heart, the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters and the POW Medal by the U.S., Mr. Ketzner was invited to the French Embassy in Washington in 2016 to receive a medal recognizing him as a Chevalier in the French Legion of Honor, the highest honor for a foreigner, in gratitude for his courage and service in liberating the country from the Nazis. He was one of nine veteran airmen from the Eighth Air Force featured in the 2019 HBO documentary “The Cold Blue."